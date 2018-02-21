CBS Casts Jay Hernandez as New ‘Magnum P.I.’

CBS has found its modern-day Magnum. The network tapped Jay Hernandez to play the title role in Magnum P.I. for the in-the-works reboot of the classic ’80s action-drama.

Best known for his work on Scandal and Last Resort, Hernandez succeeds Tom Selleck, who played the iconic private eye during the series’ original CBS run. While there’s no official word on whether or not he’ll grow a mustache that can rival Sellick’s, Hernandez will don the Detroit Tigers baseball cap.

The title character Thomas Magnum is described for this update as a decorated ex-Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator.

The pilot will be set in Hawaii, with CBS’ Peter Lenkov writing and executive producing alongside Eric Guggenheim with Justin Lin (Fast & Furious) directing.

Magnum P.I. will be Hernandez’s first series regular role since the short lived drama Gang Related. He’s fresh off his guest arc on Scandal and has appeared in features like Suicide Squad, Bad Moms and Netflix’s Bright.

Deadline reported back on Feb. 2 that the network is looking for a more diverse cast for both the Magnum P.I. and Cagney and Lacey reboots, with non-white actors being heavily considered to lead both shows.

“I hear CBS’ intention is to pursue a non-white actor for the title character in its Magnum P.I reboot, a role originally played by Tom Selleck,” Deadline reporter Nellie Andreeva wrote. “Additionally, I hear Lacey in CBS’ reboot of Cagney & Lacey, also is likely to be non-white. The character was written in the pilot script as a woman of color, sources say.”

The casting news comes a month after fans took to social media to voice their concerns about the reboot news, with many claiming no one could fill Selleck’s shoes. Others were just annoyed that the channel was making yet another reboot, having already recently made newer versions of Cagney and Lacey, Hawaii Five-O and MacGyver.

Magnum P.I. originally ran from eight seasons and 162 episodes from 1980-88.

Magnum P.I.‘s premiere date has yet to be announced. Along with this pilot, director Lin has already been tapped to direct the next two installments in the Fast & Furious franchise, scheduled for 2020 and 2021, along with a film about the popular toy Hot Wheels and the sequel to Space Jam.