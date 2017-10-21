‘Magnum P.I.’ Reboot Officially in the Works

CBS is reviving the beloved 1980s series, Magnum P.I.

The new Magnum P.I. comes from Peter Lenkov and Eric Guggenehim, the pair responsible for CBS‘ hit revival of another Hawaii-set crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Lenkov is showrunner on Hawaii Five-0 and the CBS MacGyver reboot.

John Davis and John Fox, who work on NBC’s The Blacklist, will executive produce through David Entertainment. CBS Television Studios and Universal Television, which made the original Magnum, are co-producing.

The new Magnum will essentially follow the same set-up as the original. Thomas Magnum, played by Tom Selleck in the original series, is a former Navy SEAL who becomes a private investigator in Hawaii after serving in Afghanistan (as opposed to Vietnam in the original). He uses the skills he learned overseas to help solve mysteries at home with the help of two fellow veterans and a former MI:6 agent. He takes on cases few others will handle. The struggles veterans face when they return home will also play a role in the new series.

Although the original series aired on CBS, ABC tried to bring back Magnum with a sequel series last year. That project would have focused on Magnum’s daughter, with John Rogers (Leverage) writing and Eva Longoria producing.

It’s not clear if Selleck will be involved, since he’s busy on CBS’ Blue Bloods, a crime drama set in New York.

The original Magnum was created by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson, and ran from 1980 to 1988 on CBS. Selleck won a Golden Globe for the series in 1985 and an Emmy in 1985.

Magnum is one of several TV reboots in the works, including Roseanne, Nancy Drew, The Munsters, The Jetsons and Roswell.