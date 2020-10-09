Mady Gosselin Earns Celebrity Comparisons in Photo Shared Amid Family Drama With Father Jon

✖

Mady Gosselin, the daughter of Jon and Kate Plus 8 stars Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin, shared a new Instagram photo that had her followers making celebrity comparisons on Wednesday. She shared the photo the day before she and her twin sister Cara celebrated their 20th birthdays. The two live with their mom while two of their six siblings live with their dad. Jon and Kate have accused each other of being abusive towards their 16-year-old son Collin.

Earlier this week, Gosselin shared a snap of her passport photo. "Passport photo cheeeeck," she simply wrote in the caption. The photo instantly drew supportive comments from fans, including some who thought she was a perfect match for actress Miranda Cosgrove. On Friday, she shared a photo from her birthday party, adding, "Being the birthday girl isn’t all it’s cracked up to be."

Gosselin's posts followed a rocky September for her family. She has not directly addressed the situation herself, notes InTouch Weekly. Back on Sept. 5, Collin accused Jon of abuse in a quickly-deleted Instagram post. Jon denied being abusive, suggesting Collin was just angry and "acting out" after an argument. The County of Berks, Pennsylvania Child & Youth Services visited Jon, but police later decided against charging him. Collin and Hannah, two of Jon and Kate's sextuplets, live with Jon, while the other four live with Kate.

Kate spoke out about the situation, telling PEOPLE she was "sick to my stomach" after learning there would be no charges. "There is a child abuse law, PA 23; section 8i states that doing any of the following, regardless of whether it causes injury, is child abuse, and first on that list is kicking. Period," Kate told the magazine. "I don't want my children around him. Enough is enough."

Jon quickly responded in a Daily Mail interview, blasting Kate for speaking out and accusing her of mentally abusing Collin. "She hasn't seen Collin in five years and now she's going to try to come out as the caring mother when in fact the reason Collin is struggling with mental illness is because she abused him," the former TLC star said. "He has PTSD because of her. So I'm not going to sit back and not defend myself or my family."

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sept. 17, Jon said the report of alleged child abuse against him was "unfounded" and again noted he did not face charges or citations. He said there is "documented evidential proof" that Collin's "main disability is PTSD" caused by the "abuse of his mother." JOn added, "If anyone wants to contest that with me, I have the evidence to back it up... I'm not worried about skating around the truth anymore... nor anything that would deter from the truth."