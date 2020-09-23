Kate Gosselin Accused of Physical, Emotional Abuse of 16-Year-Old Son Collin in Report

✖

Reality star Kate Gosselin has been accused of physically and emotionally abusing her 16-year-old son Collin, according to the Daily Mail. The report claims that Gosselin zip-tied him to a chair, invented bizarre and humiliating punishments for him, and made him sleep in the basement. These allegations have emerged amidst a custody battle between Gosselin and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin.

Collin reportedly told a court-appointed therapist about the alleged abuse that he experienced from his mother. Based on a December 2018 report submitted to the Court of Common Pleas of Berks County in Pennsylvania, sources claimed to the Daily Mail that a certified traumatologist and counselor concluded that Collin was suffering from trauma and PTSD. The Daily Mail reported that they reached out to Jon regarding these allegations. He confirmed the existence of the report but did not comment any further on the matter.

Jon currently has full custody of Collin after his ex-wife previously sent the teen to a child and behavioral health facility for three years in Pennsylvania without informing him. These claims about Gosselin come about a week after she claimed that her ex-husband was "a violent and abusive person" following an alleged altercation that he had with Collin. On Sept. 3, Collin wrote on Instagram that his father had "beat" him. He claimed in the since-deleted post, "He punched me in the face and gave me a swollen nose, and I started bleeding. He then continued to kick me in the ribs after I was on the floor." Gosselin was reportedly informed about an alleged violent incident concerning her son, per PEOPLE.

Gosselin told the publication that she "learned of this incident from CYS, and through them, I was then read multiple reports — from the police report to Collin's statement to the police to the account of an adult eyewitness. They were all very similar, if not identical."

She added, "Until I receive the letter from CYS about whether they've deemed the allegations founded or not, it's ongoing. My contact at CYS has not told me otherwise. If this doesn't qualify as assault, I don't know what does." Berks County District Attorney John Adams previously told PEOPLE about this alleged matter, "No charges or citations were filed as a result of this incident. We are not investigating at this point." Jon has also released a statement about this incident, explaining, "I really didn't want to have to come out and talk about this for Collin's sake, but when Kate is in the media attacking me, calling me a child abuser, I have to defend myself. I love my son and I would never hurt him."