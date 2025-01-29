Mädchen Amick Reunites With ‘Twin Peaks’ Co-Star Michael Horse in Wake of David Lynch’s Death

In the wake of Twin Peaks creator David Lynch’s death, stars Mädchen Amick and Michael Horse have reunited. Amick starred as diner waitress Shelly Johnson, while Horse starred as Deputy Sheriff Tommy “Hawk” Hill on both seasons of the mystery horror from 1990 to 1991, as well as the third season revival, The Return, in 2017. Amick took to her Instagram over the weekend to share a photo with Horse, captioning it, “Still one of the coolest humans on earth. So nice catchin up with you @officialdeputyhawkk_, love you!”

Their reunion comes 12 days after Lynch died at 78, less than a year after being diagnosed with emphysema. He was forced to evacuate from his house earlier this month due to the Sunset Fire in Los Angeles, with his health taking a dramatic decline. Kyle MacLachlan, who played Special Agent Dale Cooper on Twin Peaks, penned a thoughtful tribute, crediting him for jumpstarting his career.

Naomi Watts also paid tribute to Lynch, having worked together on Mulholland Drive in 2001, and later Inland Empire and Twin Peaks. Amick shared a sweet tribute as well, noting how close they were and how he was there for some major milestones throughout her life. While it’s unknown what exactly brought her and Horse together after all these years, it’s likely the two remembered their former boss, colleague, and friend. Plenty of fans took to the comments to share their happiness of seeing Hawk and Shelly together again.

Those in the mood to now watch Twin Peaks after Hawk and Shelly reunited can do so. The series, plus Fire Walk with Me and The Return, are available on numerous streaming platforms, albeit not the same one, but streaming nonetheless. Whether they will all eventually be on the same platform at the same time is unknown, but having them streaming is better than nothing.

Twin Peaks Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming for free on Pluto TV, both seasons and The Return are streaming on Paramount+, and prequel film Fire Walk with Me is streaming on Max. Whether fans want a way to remember David Lynch or simply want to relive the drama and mystery that is Twin Peaks can watch the series in full in many different ways. And after Mädchen Amick and Michael Horse reunited, now’s the perfect time.