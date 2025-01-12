David Lynch Evacuated Due LA Fires After Emphysema Diagnosis

Legendary director David Lynch has been evacuated from his Los Angeles home, joining 100,000 people displaced by the raging wildfires. According to Movieweb, Lynch was not required to leave his Laurel Canyon home but did so due to his Emphysema diagnosis.

The move was confirmed by his longtime producer, Sabrina Sutherland. She commented on Reddit that Lynch was safe and sound.

“He is good and safe. Thank you for wondering!” Sutherland wrote through her official account. She thanked fans for reaching out, but didn’t share if the director’s home was spared from the flames.

The wildfires have destroyed countless acres across Los Angeles, with the Palisades fire reported to have burned an area the size of Manhattan. Tons of famous names have lost their homes in the blazes, while others who lived in the city for decades have lost everything.

Lynch revealed his diagnosis back in August, adding he would no longer be able to direct projects in person. He noted he would be homebound whether he liked it or not, and cannot walk long distances before running out of oxygen.

“Smoking was something that I absolutely loved, but in the end, it bit me. It was part of the art life for me: the tobacco and the smell of it, and lighting things and smoking and going back and sitting back and having a smoke and looking at your work, or thinking about things,” Lynch said at the time. “Nothing like it in this world is so beautiful. Meanwhile, it’s killing me. So I had to quit.”