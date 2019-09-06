‘Mad About You’ Stars Anne Ramsay and Jerry Adler Reprising Their Roles in Revival

Mad About You fans will be seeing more familiar faces than just Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt returning in the long-awaited revival. Both Anne Ramsay and Jerry Adler will reprise their roles in the 12-episode limited series revival. The Spectrum Originals show will only be available to Spectrum customers.

Ramsay will return to her role as Lisa Stemple, the sister of Hunt’s Jamie Stemple-Buchman. Adler will appear as a guest star in the first episode as building superintendent Mr. Wicker, reports The Wrap.

The new show will find filmmaker Paul (Reiser) and public relations specialist Jamie as empty-nesters after they sent their daughter Mabel (Abby Quinn) to college. The series will look at married life through the couple’s eyes, as they still live in New York City. Both stars are executive producers on the show.

Sony produced the original Mad About You, and the studio signed deals with Reiser, Hunt and co-creator Danny Jacobson almost a year ago. Peter Tolan was signed to serve as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Hunt will direct the first episode.

Spectrum, the cable service owned by Charter Communications, ordered the series in March. The first six episodes will be available on Nov. 20, with the last six available on Dec. 18.

Mad About You is only the second major original show for Spectrum, following the Bad Boys spinoff L.A.’s Finest, which premiered in May. The service also aired the U.K. series Curfew, starring Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean.

“We are so excited to finally be doing this, and thrilled to have Peter Tolan as our fearless captain,” Reiser and Hunt said in a joint statement in March. “We promise you the same funny and heartwarming show – as soon as we can remember what’s funny about being older. It’s going to be great!”

Mad About You was one of NBC’s iconic 1990s sitcoms, running from 1992 to 1999. The main cast also included Leila Kenzle as Fran, Jamie’s best friend, John Pankow as Paul’s cousin Ira, Cynthia Harris as Paul’s mother Sylvia and Louis Zorich as Paul’s father Burt. Richard Kind played Dr. Mark Devanow, Fran’s ex-husband. The show won 12 Primetime Emmys, including four in a row for Hunt, who also won three of the show’s four Golden Globes.

Last year, Reiser said he was excited about finally doing a Mad About You reboot.

“For a long time we discussed never doing it, and then we said, ‘You know what, it could be actually fun.’ And we’ve kind of actually said sure,” he said in September 2018. “And now the studio needs to figure out if they know how to do it.”

Reiser was most recently seen in Netflix’s Stranger Things and will star in The Kominsky Method Season 2. Hunt starred in the movies The Miracle Season, Candy Jar and I See You.

Photo credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images