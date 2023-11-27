Deflated Balloons at the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Are Killing Social Media
Not every balloon had life...
The 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was filled with special performances and iconic floats. Before the grand finale of Mr & Mrs. Clause making their way through the crowd, with Abbott Elementary star and Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph staring as Mrs. Clause, attendees were treated to some of their favorite stars to help get them in the holiday spirit. Performances included Brandy singing a rendition of "Somebody at Christmas," Bel-Air star Jabari Banks, and Cher. Airing on NBC, it was a record-breaking day in viewership history. 28.5 million viewers tuned in across airings on the network and its streaming service, Peacock. According to Variety, more than two-thirds of that audience (22.3 million) came from the live broadcast on NBC. The previous record was set during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 via a pre-taped telecast due to quarantine restrictions, with 25.9 million viewers.
"We're absolutely thrilled that a record number of people were able to enjoy the parade with their families and friends, and spend the day with us," said Jen Neal, executive VP of live events and specials for NBCUniversal Media Group. "We take great pride in bringing the best holiday programming to our audience – across both NBC and Peacock – and there's no better way to bring in the season than with balloons, marching bands, musical performances and a tradition like no other. A big thank you to Macy's for being such great partners on this iconic event."
In between performances, audience members enjoyed iconic and new parade floats making their way through the route. Sadly, not all floats had much life, which was a trending topic on social media.
What's the reason?
WHAT IS GOING ON WITH ALL THESE DEFLATED BALLOONS??? Did they have Tom Brady on duty?? pic.twitter.com/u5fKEj9hik— I’m Jess Sayin’… (@jcpvineyard) November 23, 2023
Viewers want an answer for the deflated balloons. There were too many to ignore.
Hard to ignore
Those deflated hands will get you every time pic.twitter.com/iXWHFYSzFE— Shawn Reynolds (@ShawnReynolds_) November 23, 2023
The portions of the floats that were deflated were actually distracting. It took away from the magic of the parade.
When nature prevails
One Piece Fans! Luffy’s straw hat wasn’t able to bounce back after a tree tore a hole in it at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 😱 pic.twitter.com/Ooy0QSRtZI— ANN Events (@ann_events) November 23, 2023
Luffy's float was hit by a tree. Midway through the route, it was unable to make a comeback.
Every one has an issue
Why does every float have a sad little deflated part this year— Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) November 23, 2023
Another social media user commented that each float was missing its heart. There wasn't just one they called out.
Two for one
What is going on with the balloons this year? Greg Heffley’s withered hand, Snoopy’s deflated hat 🫠 #MacysThanksgivingDayParade pic.twitter.com/fl045gCYRB— Stef (3am version) 🪩 Philly 5/13 💎 (@CardiganStef) November 23, 2023
One Twitter user noted two floats were without much air. Snoopy's hat was barely visible.
Won't even float
The #MacysParade is the funniest thing on TV all year. This poor deflated float! pic.twitter.com/tWPc3h2qe3— Kelly Krammes (@KellyKrammes) November 23, 2023
One float didn't even make it off the ground it appears. It was walked throughout much of the route.