Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — Time, Channel and How to Watch

It’s almost time for the country’s favorite holiday tradition.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be taking flight on Thanksgiving morning.

In its 99th year, the parade will see a whopping 26 performers, 34 balloons, 29 floats, 11 marching bands, four balloonicles, 33 clown crews, nine performance groups, and 15 specialty units, as well as performances from three Broadway hits and the Radio City Rockettes. It all leads up to Santa Claus’ arrival as he ushers in the holiday season. Check out some key details for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, so you know how and when to watch.

What Time Is the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade?

Viewers across the country will once again be able to kick off Turkey Day with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. It will begin on Thursday promptly at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones, with an encore telecast at 2 p.m. ET. Wicked: For Good star Cynthia Erivo is set to perform the opening number for the parade, which is hosted by TODAY favorites Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker, as well as Hoda Kotb, who officially departed the morning news show in January.

Where to Watch the Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will air on NBC and Peacock. NBCUniversal struck a new deal with Macy’s in March to extend the rights for the parade and will continue to broadcast it on NBC, Telemundo, and Peacock through at least 2035. Those who have Peacock can expect the parade to stay on the streamer for quite some time, so fans will be able to rewatch it as much as they want.

Who Is Appearing in the Parade?

As previously mentioned, Cynthia Erivo will be opening the parade with a special performance. Other performers include Busta Rhymes, Ciara, Colbie Caillat, HUNTR/X from KPop Demon Hunters, Foreigner, Gavin DeGraw, Lauren Spencer Smith, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Taylor Momsen, and Teyana Taylor, among others. There will be performances from the Broadway shows Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime, while the Radio City Rockettes are celebrating their 100th year.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be a special event that you won’t want to miss out on. It all starts on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. on NBC and Peacock, with a re-airing at 2 p.m. ET.