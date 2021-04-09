'MacGyver' Star Joins Lucas Till in Saying Goodbye to Series After Cancellation

✖

Comedian Justin Hires, who stars as Wilt Bozer on MacGyver, joined star Lucas Till in saying goodbye to the show after CBS announced it would not be coming back for a sixth season. The network revealed on Thursday that the Season 5 finale, which airs on April 30, will act as the series finale. The drama, a reboot of the original 1985-1992 series, debuted in September 2016.

"All good things must come to an end. An amazing 5 years with an incredible cast and crew," Hires wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to the loyal and committed fans who watched and supported this show. And HUGE thank you to CBS for employing me for 6 years now haha. We’re still #1 in views in our time slot." Hires was a member of the main cast for all five seasons, alongside Till as Angus MacGyver, Tristin Mays as Riley Davis, and Meredith Eaton as Matilda "Matty" Weber. Henry Ian Cusick and Levy Tran also starred in the last two seasons.

Till also shared a lengthy response to the show's cancelation on Instagram. The former Hannah Montana: The Movie actor called the last five years the "most formative years" of his life. He also thanked fans for their support, even though he had big shoes to fill after Richard Dean Anderson starred as MacGyver in the original series. "Through all the people who said we wouldn’t make it past the first 13, through all the tough times you guys always somehow brought so much joy into my life, helped me grow exponentially and you’ve shown me what it means to be a real cinema team," Till wrote. "This format just doesn’t do enough justice for all that I want to say, so maybe this is the first of many blubbering messages, but thank you, my new family, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. All of you."

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl announced the end of the series early Thursday, thanking Till, executive producer Monica Macer, and the rest of the cast and crew for their work. "The MacGyver team traveled far and wide to repeatedly save the world with little more than bubble gum and a paper clip and made this show distinctly their own," Kahl said. "We’re gratified we get to give this dedicated and loyal fan base the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters in the thoughtful manner this series deserves.”

The new MacGyver was developed by Peter N. Lenkov, the same executive producer behind the Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I. reboots. MacGyver's first season also starred former CSI star George Eads, who left during Season 3, and Sandrine Holt, who left after the first 12 episodes. Isabel Lucas also starred in part of Season 2. The last batch of MacGyver episodes air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.