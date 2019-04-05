TV Shows

‘MacGyver,’ Hawaii Five-0′ and ‘Blue Bloods’ Return With New Episodes Friday Night

Many TV watchers have eagerly awaited the return of their favorite shows, and CBS is going to […]

By

Many TV watchers have eagerly awaited the return of their favorite shows, and CBS is going to deliver this Friday night!

MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods are all coming back this evening with each one serving up brand new episodes for fans. First up is MacGyver at 8 p.m. ET, then its Hawaii Five-0 at 9 p.m. ET, and Blue Bloods closes out the night at 10 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over on MacGyver in an episode titled “Murdoc + Helman + Hit,” assassin “Nicholas Helman (Michael Des Barres) resurfaces to carry out a killing spree,” and “the Phoenix is forced to get help from the one person who knows him best… his protégé, Murdoc.”

The newest episode of Hawaii Five-0 is titled “Ke ala o ka pū,” which is Hawaiian for “Way of the Gun.”

In the episode, the team “must locate a teen girl who purchased a gun from a junkie,” but they soon “discover that the firearm, over the course of decades, has affected all of their lives.”

Lastly, the newest episode of Blue Bloods is titled “Rectify,” and sees Frank having to “decide whether to implement a more rigorous fitness test for the NYPD…After an incident where Officer Witten’s (Lauren Patten) backup physically could not keep up with a chase.”

“Also, Danny is hesitant to pursue a cold case after learning who the original detective was; Anthony begs Erin to stall a murder trial so he can gather more evidence; and Eddie is vexed by Jamie’s disapproval of her joining a fraternal organization,” a description the show from CBS added.

MacGyver stars Lucas Till, George Eads, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, and Meredith Eaton.

Hawaii Five-0 stars Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Jorge Garcia, Chi McBride, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, and Kimee Balmilero.

Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season Will Have a Moment Fans Have Waited Years For
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season Will Have a Moment Fans Have Waited Years For

  • ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming

  • Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed
    "Bad Faith" – Erin is cross-designated to lead a federal investigation into corrupt horse racing. Also, Jamie investigates a drug trafficking operation involving rival gangs; Danny and Baez look into a series of assaults in Little Vietnam with the help of a familiar face; and Frank is torn when he learns the Brotherhood of Teamsters are lobbying for NYPD officers to join their union, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan
    TV Shows

    Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season
    "Smoke & Mirrors" – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season