‘MacGyver,’ Hawaii Five-0′ and ‘Blue Bloods’ Return With New Episodes Friday Night

Many TV watchers have eagerly awaited the return of their favorite shows, and CBS is going to deliver this Friday night!

MacGyver, Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods are all coming back this evening with each one serving up brand new episodes for fans. First up is MacGyver at 8 p.m. ET, then its Hawaii Five-0 at 9 p.m. ET, and Blue Bloods closes out the night at 10 p.m. ET.

Over on MacGyver in an episode titled “Murdoc + Helman + Hit,” assassin “Nicholas Helman (Michael Des Barres) resurfaces to carry out a killing spree,” and “the Phoenix is forced to get help from the one person who knows him best… his protégé, Murdoc.”

#MacGyver‘s on the hunt for an assassin on the loose. Join the mission this Friday at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/Gi9dHt6lUG — MacGyver (@MacGyverCBS) April 4, 2019

The newest episode of Hawaii Five-0 is titled “Ke ala o ka pū,” which is Hawaiian for “Way of the Gun.”

In the episode, the team “must locate a teen girl who purchased a gun from a junkie,” but they soon “discover that the firearm, over the course of decades, has affected all of their lives.”

Tonight, a resurfaced gun triggers a walk down memory lane for Five-0! Catch a new episode of #H50 tonight at 9/8c on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/2zaVs3Yn6P pic.twitter.com/G0k1En5WtI — Hawaii Five-0 (@HawaiiFive0CBS) April 5, 2019

Lastly, the newest episode of Blue Bloods is titled “Rectify,” and sees Frank having to “decide whether to implement a more rigorous fitness test for the NYPD…After an incident where Officer Witten’s (Lauren Patten) backup physically could not keep up with a chase.”

“Also, Danny is hesitant to pursue a cold case after learning who the original detective was; Anthony begs Erin to stall a murder trial so he can gather more evidence; and Eddie is vexed by Jamie’s disapproval of her joining a fraternal organization,” a description the show from CBS added.

#BlueBloods is BACK this week! On Friday’s new episode, Danny is hesitant to pursue a cold case after learning who the original detective was. pic.twitter.com/EdiNO5YLtv — Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) April 2, 2019

MacGyver stars Lucas Till, George Eads, Tristin Mays, Justin Hires, and Meredith Eaton.

Hawaii Five-0 stars Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Jorge Garcia, Chi McBride, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, and Kimee Balmilero.

Blue Bloods stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Sami Gayle, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray.