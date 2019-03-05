Luke Perry’s ‘Riverdale’ Costars Mourn His Death

Members of the Riverdale cast and crew are in mourning Monday after the death of star Luke Perry. The Beverly Hills 90210 star, who served as a mentor to members of the young cast, died Monday after suffering a massive stroke last week. He was 52.

Perry played the pivotal role of Archie Andrews’ father, Fred Andrews, on Riverdale. He starred in the show’s pilot and was a regular cast member. The role introduced him to a whole new generation of TV viewers, 17 years after he last played Dylan McCoy on 90210.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It is not clear how far along production on Riverdale‘s third season was at the time of Perry’s death. The show has put production on hold and the next episode, “Chapter Forty-Nine: Fire Walk With Me,” airs on The CW Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

Here is how the Riverdale family paid tribute to Perry. This story will continue to be updated as more tributes come in.

Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald plays a recurring part on Riverdale as Fred’s estranged wife Mary Andrews and Archie’s mother.

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

The Breakfast Club star shared a simple message on Twitter, writing, “My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family.”





Robin Givens

Robin Givens stars as Sierra McCoy, the one-time mayor of Riverdale and Josie McCoy’s mother.

one of the kindest most gentle souls this world has ever known #riplukeperry — Robin Givens (@Therocknrobn) March 4, 2019

“One of the kindest most gentle souls this world has ever known,” Givens tweeted. She added the hashtag “RIP Luke Perry.”

Mädchen Amick

Mädchen Amick stars as Betty Cooper’s mother Alice. She pleaded with fans to give Perry’s family privacy and respect.

Please. I beg of you to show Luke’s beautiful family the respect and privacy that they deserve during this devastating time. Sending love to them. — Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) March 4, 2019

“Please. I beg of you to show Luke’s beautiful family the respect and privacy that they deserve during this devastating time. Sending love to them,” Amick wrote.

Ross Butler

Ross Butler starred as Reggie Mantle in Riverdale‘s first season before leaving to join Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. Although he only worked with Perry briefly, he made an unforgettable impact on Butler.

“We lost an original today. A legend. He paved the way for us,” Butler wrote on Instagram, alongside a 90210 photo. “Although we didn’t work much together, he always greeted me with a smile, had a joke ready, and a story to tell. Rest in peace, Luke. Rest easy.”

Marisol Nichols

Marisol Nichols stars on Riverdale as Hermione Lodge, Veronica’s mother. She had several scenes with Perry throughout the show’s run, and shared an old selfie she took with the actor on Instagram.

“I don’t have any words now. Maybe I will later,” she wrote, alongside a broken heart emoji.

Hayley Law

Hayley Law starred as Valerie Brown, a member of Josie and the Pussycats. She wrote a long tribute to Perry on Instagram, sending her condolences to his friends and family.

“My heart is heavy. One of the kindest men I’ve met since I began this journey has passed,” Law wrote. “Someone who always encouraged me and everyone on set. Luke genuinely cared about everyone he worked with, and if you work in entertainment, you know how special that is. You offered to co-sign for my car when the dealership wouldn’t let me finance it. I’m so lucky I was able to call you a friend in this life, Luke. It’s hard to believe. Condolences to your family and friends. I hope you are at peace. I hope you are happy and safe. You deserve the most beautiful afterlife.”

Executive Producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Executive producer and creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared a behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram page, showing Perry wearing an “Andrews Construction” hat.

“So heartbroken about Luke. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. Each night before he had to shoot a scene, he’d call me and we’d talk about…everything. I will miss those calls. And my heart goes out to all his family and friends,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

Riverdale Writers

“Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend,” the Riverdale writers room tweeted.

Luke Perry… you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. #Riverdale — Riverdale Writers Room (@RiverdaleWriter) March 4, 2019

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater said in a statement released by Wanrner Bros. TV and The CW. “A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.”

The statement continued, “A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Photo credit: Art Streiber/The CW