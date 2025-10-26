‘Lost in Space’ and ‘Lassie’ Star June Lockhart Has Died

The television world is mourning a star with one of the longest careers in the industry.

June Lockhart, the actress with dozens of television roles including Maureen Robinson on Lost in Space, has died. She was 100.

Per The Hollywood Reporter (citing a family rep), Lockhart died on Thursday from natural causes. She was at her home in Santa Monica, California, when she passed.

Lockhart will go down the TV history for her big roles in three big hits. Aside from the aforementioned matriarch in Lost in Space, she also played Ruth Martin, another major TV mom, for 200 episodes of Lassie.

“I applied my own maternal instinct in both of these shows,” she explained in quotes to Radar and other outlets to mark her 100th birthday. “I am that lady who talks it through if there is a problem and comforts if someone is upset.”

She also had a regular part in the later seasons of Petticoat Junction, appearing in 45 episodes as Dr. Janet Craig.

She also went on to appear in guest roles on numerous top-tier television programs, including Happy Days, Grey’s Anatomy, Perry Mason, Falcon Crest, Bewitched, Knot’s Landing, General Hospital, Magnum P.I., Roseanne, Step by Step, and Murder, She Wrote. She even cameoed in Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot as the voice of Alpha Control.

On the film side of Hollywood, she played Lucille Ballard in Meet Me in St. Louis, Margaret York in Sergeant York and Belinda Cratchit in the 1938 adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.