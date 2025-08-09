Longtime Sitcom Actor Dies of Heart Attack: Bayani Casimiro Jr. Was 57

A beloved comedy actor, Bayani Casimiro Jr., has died. He was 57.

News of Casimiro’s death comes from The Manila Standard, citing his sister and writer Jojo Gabinete.

The sitcom actor reportedly died on July 25, with cardiac arrest (a heart attack) believed to be the cause of death. No other details, such as place of death or other contributing factors, were revealed in the death report.

Casimiro was best known for his time on Okay Ka, Fairy Ko!, a Philippine sitcom that ran from 1987 to 1997. His casting on the program came after his father, legendary entertainment figure Bayani Casimiro, died; Casimiro Sr. was a star on Okay Ka, Fairy Ko! at the time of his death in 1989. Casimiro Jr. joined the cast (not replacing his father, instead playing a new role).

Casimiro Jr.’s work with Okay Ka, Fairy Ko! extended into the film world. He appeared in several of the movies based on the sitcom, known as the Enteng Kabisote franchise.