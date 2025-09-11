Long-Running CBS Show to Feature Its First Gay Male Couple

A long-running CBS show is getting its first gay male couple.

Deadline reports that The Bold and the Beautiful will introduce a gay male couple next week for the first time.

Harrison Cone has been cast as an aspiring designer who’s in a relationship with Christian Weissmann’s Remy Price. While Cone’s character name is being kept under wraps due to close ties to a major B&B character, his first episode will premiere on Sept. 16. In addition to having its first gay male couple, the relationship will also come with the first gay male couple to kiss on-screen for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Even though this is the first gay male couple for the soap opera in its almost 40-year run, this is not the first LGBTQ representation. The Bold and the Beautiful featured its first lesbian couple in 2012, with Crystel Chappell’s Danielle first being introduced as Karen Spencer’s (Joanna Johnson) friend before later being revealed as her romantic partner. Three years later, Karla Mosley’s Maya Avant was the first regular transgender character in daytime television and the first transgender bride in all of TV before being written off in 2019.

The Bold and the Beautiful follows in the footsteps of As the World Turns, Days of Our Lives, and CBS’ own current Beyond the Gates in having gay male couples. Considering how long the sudser has been on, it was only a matter of time before it brought in a gay male couple. CBS renewed the B&B for three more seasons, continuing through Season 41 during the 2027-2028 season.

Cone can be seen in The Summer I Turned Pretty, Ick, Hacks, I Wish You All the Best, American Horror Stories, First Love, Stage Fright, and The Spookies. Weissmann, meanwhile, joined The Bold and the Beautiful as Remy in 2024. He is up for a Daytime Emmy in the New Emerging Talent category, and will find out if he wins on Oct. 17 in Pasadena.

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Cone is the latest addition to the soap. CBS anchor Anne Makovec from KPIX 5 made her debut earlier this week as a stylish socialite, while Matthew Atkinson is returning as Thomas Forrester after exiting in March 2024. Fans will be able to look forward to Harrison Cone’s debut on The Bold and the Beautiful on Tuesday on CBS and witness a major B&B milestone.