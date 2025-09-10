CBS Anchor Joins Long-Running CBS Series in ‘Dream Come True’ Acting Role

KPIX 5 reporter Anne Makovec is still reeling from her “dream come true” role on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Makovec, who reports for CBS’ Bay Area affiliate, made her debut as Ronna, a stylish socialite, on Tuesday’s episode of the long-running CBS soap opera, filming a scene with soap icons Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) and Heather Tom (Katie Logan) at Forrester Creations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was way more nervous than I thought I was going to be,” Makovec told TV Insider after making her acting debut. “Which was interesting because I am used to being on TV, but I think it was just such a surreal experience to even be in the building.”

Play video

A fan of soap operas since she was a child, Makovec said she had “always wanted to figure out” to get on the set of her network’s biggest daytime drama “just to meet people, see people, or if I could even be a waiter handing out bread or something at Il Giardino. … I just wanted to make some sort of appearance.”

Makovec’s dream came true via CBS Mornings‘ “It’s Never Too Late” series, which showcases people taking on new challenges and life chapters.

“My executive producer for the morning show contacted the people at The Bold and the Beautiful, and they ran with it in such a wonderful way,” Makovec shared. “I mean, not only to give me a speaking role, but to give me a name, a little bit of a backstory, and then to add in the phrase, ‘It’s never too late,’ to tie in the whole CBS Mornings series was just amazing.”

Arriving on set with her mom, Meri, and brother Matt, Makovec was welcomed by Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester). “It was wild, but he was wonderful,” the journalist gushed. “Everybody was incredibly wonderful and patient and welcoming, and I could not have asked for better people every step of the way.”

Makovec’s time on The Bold and the Beautiful may not be over just yet, as Supervising Producer Casey Kasprzyk hinted that Ronna might return in the future.

“When I heard that, I don’t know how I can describe the feeling,” Makovec said. “I screamed. It was so hard to soak up the first time because it was so crazy, so it was a tremendous relief to think of maybe having the opportunity to come back and soak it up a little bit differently. I am very hopeful that that will come to fruition because you never do know where these plot lines go, and I’m ready to go all the way. It’ll just be a dream come true.”