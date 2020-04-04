Logan Williams Dead: Mark Hamill Comments on ‘The Flash’ Actor’s Tragic Passing

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill is among the many stars sending their condolences to the family of Logan Williams. The actor, who played young Barry Allen on the hit CW series The Flash, died suddenly on Thursday. He was 16.

John Wesley Shipp, who played Henry Allen and Jay Garrick on The Flash, shared a tribute on Twitter, alongside photos of himself with Williams. “Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16,” Shipp wrote. “He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief.”

“Tragic news. So sorry to hear of this,” Hamill replied. Hamill, who played the villain James Jesse/The Trickster on the series, added a broken heart emoji.

Tragic news. So sorry to hear of this. 💔 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 3, 2020

Williams’ mother Marlyse Williams told Tri-City News Friday her son died suddenly. She is “absolutely devastated” by his death, especially as she cannot mourn with other members of her family due to social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild,” Marlyse continued. “It’s hard. With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star.”

Williams was raised in Coquitlam, British Columbia. He appeared in eight episodes of The Flash as Young Barry Allen from 2014 to 2015. He also appeared in an episode of Supernatural and two episodes of The Whispers. He starred as Miles Montgomery in 13 episodes of Lori Loughlin’s When Calls The Heart between 2014 and 2016.

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly,” Grant Gustin, who plays the adult Barry Allen wrote on Instagram. “This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone.”

“Logan was a beautiful, warm, silly, and talented young man,” When Calls The Heart star Erin Krakow tweeted. “He could always make us laugh. He was just shy of 17 and had what I’m sure would have been a very bright future ahead of him.”

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. The series is now in its sixth season.

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images