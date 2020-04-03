Logan Williams Dead: 'Supernatural' and 'The Flash' Fans Mourn Teen Actor

Logan Williams, who had a featured role in early episodes of The CW's The Flash as a young Barry Allen, died suddenly on Thursday at age 16. His mother, Marlyse Williams said she is "absolutely devastated" as she cannot mourn physically with her family due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fans around the world are sending their condolences to Williams' family online though, remembering his work in The Flash and Supernatural.

"I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild," Marlyse told the Tri-City News, noting that her family has been forced to reach out by phone, social media and email due to social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak. She did not reveal her son's cause of death. He is survived by his mother, father Clive, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

"It's hard," she added. "With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star." She believed her son was on track to becoming a star, as he won several awards during his career and was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2015 UBCP/ACTRA Awards.

Williams' career began with an appearance in the 2014 TV movie The Color of Rain. He appeared in eight episodes of The Flash from 2014 to 2015 as Young Barry Allen, including the series' pilot. He also appeared in the 2015 Supernatural episode "Plush" and two episodes of The Whispers. He also appeared in 13 episodes of Lori Loughlin's Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart.

