LL Cool J Pulls out of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Although ABC is going ahead with its Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Friday night, it could not avoid being affected by the coronavirus pandemic. NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J announced Wednesday he will not be performing after he tested positive for COVID-19. R&B singer Chloe also pulled out of the special.

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” LL Cool J said in a statement, reports Deadline. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” Chloe did not comment on her decision to withdraw from the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The rapper, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was scheduled to perform before midnight from Times Square. Billy Porter, Karol G, and Journey are scheduled to perform from New York as well. Daddy Yankee is scheduled to perform from Puerto Rico, while Ciara, Abril Lavigne, Travis Barker, Big Boi, OneRepublic, and French Montana are set to take the stage from Los Angeles. Ryan Seacrest will host from Times Square.

Last week, Fox canceled its New Year’s Eve special, New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast with Joel McHale and Ken Jeong, amid the omicron coronavirus variant surge in New York City. Later, ABC said New Year’s Rockin’ Eve would still go on, just with fewer people attending and tighter coronavirus safety regulations. ABC’s broadcast will include the show’s first Spanish-language countdown, live from the Puerto Rico Convention Center.

ABC’s decision to keep the show going came after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the Times Square ball drop will still go forward with people allowed to attend. Only about 15,000 people will be allowed to enter an area usually with enough room for 58,000 people. Revelers will not be allowed to enter until 3 p.m. ET and everyone must wear a face mask and show a photo I.D. to enter, the mayor’s office said. Even before the omicron variant began spreading, officials said revelers will need to show proof of vaccination.

This year, LL Cool J was among the three performers to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the award for Musical Excellence, alongside the late Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads. He stars as NCIS Special Agent Sam Hanna on CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles.