‘Lizzie McGuire’ Star Adam Lamberg Returns as Gordo in Disney+ Revival

Lizzie McGuire fans everywhere have been wondering if original series star Adam Lamberg would be return to play Gordo in the Disney+ revival of the series, and now we finally have an answer. According to a Variety report, Lamberg has signed on to come back for the new series, and Hilary Duff is very excited about it.

Hey now, hey now! @HilaryDuff has a special announcement about #LizzieMcGuire, the Original Series coming soon to #DisneyPlus. Watch to find out! pic.twitter.com/9rHGkPU2Xf — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 20, 2019

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved,” Duff said in a statement. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”

The new series will reportedly catch up with Lizzie, who is now a 30-something interior design assistant in New York City. Along with her family and friends both new and old, she’ll navigate the exciting and tumultuous world of adulthood.

Recently, Duff has been expressing how thrilled she is to return to her star-making role, with the actress telling E! News that she has personally gotten a lot out of revisiting Lizzie’s life.

“It’s been fun to find the new version of [Lizzie],” she told the outlet. “She’s a little less frantic and a little more confident. She has some years of life under her belt. There’s that relatability that I think that everyone loves in her.”

“She is going to be coming across some challenges that the show is gonna serve up and a lot of what people want to see or the answers to questions that they never got,” Duff added.

In addition to Duff and Lamberg, Hallie Todd and Robert Carradine — who play Lizzie’s parents, Jo and Sam — and Jake Thomas — who stars as Lizzie’s little brother Matt — will also be returning for the sequel series.

Notably, Original series creator Terri Minsky is also returning, and will be serving as series showrunner and executive producer. At this time, there is no word on whether or not actress Lalaine, who starred as Lizzies BFF Miranda Sanchez,will be joining the series.

The Lizzie McGuire sequel series does not currently have an announced debut date, but it is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2020.

Photo Credit: Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images