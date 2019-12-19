‘Live In Front of a Studio Audience’ Viewers Weigh in on ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’ Special

ABC viewers were treated to not one, but two renditions of Norman Lear classics for Live in Front of a Studio Audience. On Dec. 18, ABC aired live versions of Good Times and All in the Family complete with star-studded casts. And, of course, viewers had plenty of thoughts about the two live shows.

During Good Times, viewers were thrilled to see surprise appearances from the original cast. John Amos, who originated the role of James Evans Sr. (played by Andre Braugher in the Live version), actually appeared on Good Times in the role of Fred Davis.

“Enjoyed the surprise appearance of John Amos! Brought back so many memories – great show !” one fan wrote about the show, before turning the attention towards Viola Davis, who portrayed Florida Evans. “@violadavis- excellent.”

What did y’all think of Good Times #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience? Of course Queen @violadavis was my fav, but I was SO very happy to see John Amos on my TV screen 🤗 What a surprise! — Tanasia Kenney (@Tanasia_Kenney) December 19, 2019

Viewers were also pleasantly surprised to see some of the other cast members, Jimmy Walker, BernNadette Stanis, and Ja’Net Dubois, whom Jimmy Kimmel introduced at the end of the episode.

While plenty of fans were excited by those Good Times surprises, some others weren’t exactly sold on ABC’s Live version of the classic.

“Good Times let me down a bit but damn the #AllInTheFamily cast is perfect,” this viewer noted.

Another concurred, and wrote, “I never thought I would say this, but I’m loving All In The Family more than Good Times.”

On the other hand, fans couldn’t help but praise All in the Family and, particularly, Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei‘s performances.

“I have to say, #MarisaTomei continues to be the best part of #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience,” one Twitter user wrote. “Her portrayal of #EdithBunker is inspired! Her performance brought me to tears tonight. #Emmy #Emmy!”

Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei were right on the money!! It was great!!#LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience — Ginger (@gingersnap599) December 19, 2019

“Tremendous performance of live All in the Family,” another wrote. “So touching and poignant. Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei set the tone with their first-class work.”

All in all, fans had mostly positive reactions to all of the Live in Front of a Studio Audience fun. There’s no telling whether ABC will put on yet another production of Norman Lear’s classics. But, judging from how well these recent specials were received, there’s probably a good chance that there will be more All in the Family and Good Times in your future.

