‘Little Mermaid Live’ Just Changed the Arrangement of a Classic Song, and Fans Are Divided

The live-action version of Disney’s 1989 animated classic Little Mermaid aired on ABC on Tuesday, and some viewers took issue with a couple of the production choices. The show is a mix of animation from the original film and live stage performances, which includes some of the movie’s classic songs. One of them was “Daughters of Triton,” but for Little Mermaid Live the arrangement was changed.

Viewers weren’t happy with the crew messing with the original. In the song, the viewer is introduced to King Triton’s daughters — Aquata, Andrina, Arista, Atina, Adella, Allana — and then we’re supposed to meet Ariel, but she’s gone missing. It’s a short, upbeat number that was tweaked for the show to be a slower, longer song.

“The set is beautiful but not feeling this arrangement of Daughters of Triton,” one user said.

However, the "daughters of triton" remake just did NOT cut it for me. That original tempo is a bop, we shouldn't have messed with it

Another wrote, “Not feeling the Daughters of Triton.”

But not everyone disliked the remake. Glee alum Amber Riley was the emcee of the show and was a big part of the “Daughters of Triton” performance.

“Amber Riley is freaking gorgeous,” one supporter wrote. “Also, I’m delighted to see a plus size mermaid among the daughters of Triton. “

I'm LOVING that @ABCNetwork included women of all shapes, sizes and races in #LittleMermaidLive! How refreshing, right? Triton's daughters look awesome

Little Mermaid Live featured an all-star lineup that included Moana‘s Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, Graham Philips, who has appeared on Riverdale and The Good Wife, as her love interest, Prince Eric. Queen Latifah took over the role of Ursula and singer Shaggy was Sebastian. John Stamos also appeared in the special as Chef Louis.

One major character who was a glaring omission from the live casting is King Triton himself. Fans are curious as to why no one was cast to play his role, instead he only appears in the show in his animated version. People also didn’t appreciate the look of the live Flounder, who they thought looked like a “rejected Muppet.”

Viewers were elated, however, when it was revealed that a real pup was on stage to play Prince Eric’s dog, Max.