Lily Collins’ Father-in-Law Malcolm McDowell Says He Isn’t a Fan of ‘Emily in Paris’

Quelle horreur! Malcolm McDowell isn’t tuning in for Emily in Paris, despite his daughter-in-law, Lily Collins, starring in the Netflix hit.

The 82-year-old A Clockwork Orange actor told PEOPLE in an interview published Saturday that the show about Emily Cooper’s move to the city of love wasn’t his “kind of thing,” despite his love for the wife of his son with ex-wife Mary Steenburgen, Charlie McDowell.

“To be honest with you, it’s not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that,” McDowell told the outlet, adding, “But I’m the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she’s absolutely one of the great actresses.”

Malcolm McDowell speaks onstage at The CW presentation of “Son of a Critch” during the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 15, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

The Et Tu actor continued on to praise the “aura around” Collins as “so beautiful,” gushing, “As far as I’m concerned, when she’s on the screen, there’s nobody else on it, because she’s not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality. I suppose, it’s a sort of charisma.”

Malcolm even went as far as to assert that the city of Paris owes his daughter-in-law “a great debt” for all the tourism he believes she’s brought in. “I’m sure [it] has gone up so much from people in the United States watching and going, ‘Yeah, let’s go to Paris,’” he said.

Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins with Champagne Lanson at The Championships in Wimbledon at Agapanthus Suite on July 13, 2025 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Champagne Lanson)

Emily in Paris, which premiered in October 2020, is currently in production for its fifth season, starring Collins in addition to Eugenio Franceschi, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, and Lucien Laviscount. Season 5 was recently announced as premiering on Dec. 18.

Collins, 36, and Charlie, 42, tied the knot in September 2021, announcing in January of this year that they had welcomed their first child, daughter Tove Jane, via a surrogate.

Collins also has familial ties to the entertainment industry. The actress’ father is legendary musician Phil Collins, while her mother is his ex-wife, actress Jill Tavelman.