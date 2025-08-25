‘Emily in Paris’ Resumes Filming Following Sudden Death of Assistant Director Diego Borella

Emily in Paris is returning to Netflix for its fifth season, and this time around, they’re filming on location in Venice. The show has resumed filming following the unexpected death of a crew member.

On Thursday, Aug. 21, the show’s assistant director Diego Borella tragically died after collapsing on set. He was 47 years old.

At the time of his death, they were filming at the Hotel Danieli when Borella suffered a medical emergency. According to La Repubblica, a local doctor said Borella likely suffered a heart attack contributing to his death. Borella was a Venice native. He worked as a director and writer.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the sudden passing of a member of the ‘Emily in Paris’ production family,” a Paramount Television Studios spokesperson told Variety. “Our hearts go out to the individual’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

In the upcoming season, Emily will face “professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks,” according to a logline from Variety.

The series premiered on Netflix in 2020 and follows the heroine as she navigates a new life in France after moving from America. Season 4 ended with Emily moving to Italy and seemingly pursuing a relationship with Marcello.

“This season is a tale of two cities. Rome and Paris,” creator Darren Star told Tudum. “Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level. From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us. Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris.”

Netflix has announced that Season 5 will premiere on Dec. 18. Returning cast for the season includes Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, and Eugenio Franceschini. Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michéle Laroque have joined Emily in Paris for the new season.