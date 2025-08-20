‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

Emily in Paris is taking off for Season 5.

Netflix has announced that the upcoming season of the romantic dramedy will premiere on Dec. 18.

According to EW, the Season 5 synopsis reads, “Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”

Emily in Paris. (L to R) Camille Razat as Camille, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 302 of Emily in Paris. Cr. Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix © 2022

Returning cast for Season 5 includes Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, and Eugenio Franceschini. Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michéle Laroque have joined Emily in Paris for the new season.

Season 4 ended with Emily moving to Rome to set up Agence Grateau’s new office, which she will not only be running but also working with her current love interest, Marcello. Meanwhile, Mindy and Nico broke up after he destroyed the band’s chance at Eurovision, and Mindy was asked to be a judge and perform her new song on Chinese Pop Star. Elsewhere, Alfie got a new girlfriend and offered advice to Gabriel so he could win Emily back.

“This season is a tale of two cities. Rome and Paris,” creator Darren Star told Tudum. “Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level. From Parisian rooftops to Roman ruins, we can’t wait to share where Emily’s next chapter takes us. Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris.” Additionally, Star said that allowing Emily to move to Italy to open up a new office came from his desire to “stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places” and prove “the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint.”

All 10 episodes of Emily in Paris will drop on Dec. 18. Star serves as writer and executive producer, with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Stephen Brown, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff, Grant Sloss, and Joe Murphy also executive producing. The series comes from MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.