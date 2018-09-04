‘Lethal Weapon’ Reveals First Look at Seann William Scott in New Trailer

Lethal Weapon is showing off a fresh look at Sean William Scott’s new character in the latest trailer for its third season.

The crime procedural’s official Twitter page released the new trailer Tuesday offering a look at Scott and Damon Wayans’ new partnership, which is sure to include some fiery moments.

Get ready! An all-new season of #LethalWeapon returns in just three weeks on @FOXTV. See you September 25 at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/Lnx9wAtSFx — Lethal Weapon (@LethalWeaponFOX) September 4, 2018

“I take this partnership thing very seriously,” Wayans’ Roger Murtaugh tells Wesley Cole (Scott) in the beginning of the action-packed trailer.

After what appears to be a heated car chase, the partners give a glimpse at their new hilarious dynamic when Murtaugh notices Cole might be in danger.

“You’re on fire!” Murtaugh says.

“No, man. We both crushed it,” Cole tells his partner, believing he’s receiving a compliment.

“No, you are literally on fire,” as he taps out the fire burning on his shirt.

Things won’t be smooth sailing from the start for the two new partners, as Wayans teased his character will be mourning the death of his former partner when the action gets started this season.

“Right now Murtaugh is mourning the death of his friend so he is not that happy, silly Murtaugh, but I think what they want to do with the Wesley Cole character is, he is the light that Murtaugh needs to be pulled back from the dark,” Wayans previously said of what his character is going through when he first meets Wesley.

Seann William Scott’s role on the show comes as former star Clayne Crawford was fired from the Fox series following multiple allegations of creating a toxic work environment.

Crawford defended himself following the allegations, releasing a lengthy statement that told his side of the story, which did include admissions of getting heated on the set.

“I absolutely love, respect, and care for my crew and cast and would never intentionally jeopardize so many jobs,” he added. “Moreover, I love the process of filmmaking and television. I appreciate and respect the work of everyone involved.

“It takes a village, and I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on set or feel less than celebrated for their efforts. Furthermore, I apologize to all the crew and cast for any negative attention Lethal Weapon is receiving because of these incidents.

Lethal Weapon returns for its third season Tuesday, Sept. 25 on Fox.