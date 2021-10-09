‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Alum to Return for Milestone 100th Episode

Wentworth Miller‘s Captain Cold was a founding member of Legends of Tomorrow, but the Prison Break actor exited the show in 2017. However, the door was always open for him to return, and TV Line reports that Miller will return as Leonard Snart for the upcoming 100th episode. The milestone episode will air on Oct. 27 and will be directed by Caity Lotz and will revisit past seasons of the show through the perspective of the Waverider’s A.I. Gideon (Amy Louise Pemberton).

“The whole episode really is predicated on memory and Gideon’s memory,” executive producer Phil Klemmer explained. “It occurred to us, in being forced to do a retrospective of 100 episodes, that Gideon, really, is the only person who saw everything. Obviously, Sara Lance has been there from the very beginning, but she’s just a person. There were things that she missed. And so, we were really excited about going back through the seasons and sort of tracking the evolution of the show and doing that through Gideon’s eyes.”

“We also wanted to give a chance for the newest generation of Legends, the Astras and Spooners of the team, to meet up with some of the original gang,” Klemmer added. Miller left as a series regular during the second season but made guest appearances in season 3 as well. Due to the time-traveling nature of the show, the possibility of return was always on the table. “I’ve had a tremendous time playing this character… It’s been an opportunity, an education, and a f—— blast…” said on Instagram after his decision to leave.

“We always knew that he wouldn’t be a permanent member of The Waverider,” Arrowverse co-creator/executive producer Greg Berlanti said in an interview with Deadline after Miller’s exit. “We also knew we loved him on the show and all the shows, Flash as well.” Miller ended up becoming a recurring character on not only Legends but also Arrow and The Flash following his departure. “What it really emulates to us is the comic books themselves where there really are a cast of characters,” Berlanti explained. However, Berlanti said that Miller would always have “a very active role on the show.”