Leah Remini to Star as Conservative Lesbian in Fox Comedy Pilot

Leah Remini quickly landed a new job in a Fox comedy pilot as a conservative lesbian, created by two It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia producers.

The still-untitled project will find Remini as Jean, who is conservative in every way, but recently married a woman named Betty. The two are raising Jean’s two sons with the help of her ex-husband, who now lives in their garage. It is set in Middle America, as the network tries to appeal to more viewers in that part of the country. The network recently revived Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing for the same reason.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox put in an off-cycle pilot order last month so the show could be ready for midseason if the network picks it up to series.

The pilot will be written by Rob McElhenney and Rob Rosell of It’s Always Sunny fame. It’s Always Sunny collaborators Nick Frenkel, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton will also be producers, but none are expected to have onscreen roles.

Remini landed the new series just a month after CBS canceled Kevin Can Wait, which ran for two seasons. She joined the show at the end of season one, reuniting with her King of Queens co-star Kevin James.

While her role on Kevin Can Wait was controversial among fans who like James’ previous co-star, Erinn Hayes, Remini said she enjoyed being on the show.

“I laughed everyday, and I will miss that the most. You don’t always get a second chance at something that meant so much to you and I did, and I am so grateful for it. It came at a time when I needed to laugh,” Remini wrote on Instagram after the show was canceled. “So thank you all. I am so happy that it happened and I will miss seeing all of you. Thank you to [CBS] and [Sony] for a great time.”

Remini also works with A&E as producer and narrator on Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath. The docuseries starts its third season, which will reportedly cover other cults. One episode is expected to cover Nxivm.

Scientology and the Aftermath‘s third season will also “go right after the heart of [Scientology’s] power and resources and challenge fundamentally the foundation upon which they stand,” Remini told The Hollywood Reporter last month. “We’ve had it with what’s going on. … We want to make sure we’ve done everything we can to put an end to [the abuses].”

Last month, Remini also expanded her work with A&E to include a new special on Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Remini, who won an Emmy for her A&E show, also stars in Second Act with Jennifer Lopez and Vanessa Hudgens. That film hits theaters on Nov. 21.