‘Law & Order: SVU’ Takes on Infamous NXIVM Cult in New Episode

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has lasted long enough to bring some of the worst news stories of 2018 to primetime television, and that includes the shocking story of the sex cult NXIVM.

This week’s episode, “Accredo,” finds Benson and her squad investigating a similar cult, whose secrets go public after a member is murdered.

The episode starts with a member of a women’s empowerment group being found murdered. During their investigation, the team learns that the group is really led by a charismatic man, raising questions about the group’s true purpose.

Like countless SVU plots, this one is ripped from the headlines. NXIVM’s practices came to light in an October 2017 New York Times expose, in which five women described a strange initiation where they were branded by their “master.” Earlier this year, the so-called “self-empowerment” group’s founder, Keith Raniere, and actress/member Allison Mack were charged with sex trafficking and forced labor for their roles in the group.

According to Radar Online, prosecutors have also charged Clare Bronfman, Lauren Salzman, Kathy Russell and Nancy Salzman for their roles in the Albany-based cult. Their trial has been delayed until March 2019. Raniere is in jail without bail. Mack, an actress who appeared on Smallville, has been living with her parents in California. Another hearing is scheduled for Dec. 6.

Law & Order: SVU is now in its 20th season and has done everything but play it safe with its topical stories. Last week, the show took on male entitlement with “Revenge,” where the team took down a group of incels who believed they had the right to rape women. In the episode before that, “Zero Tolerance,” Benson (Mariska Hargitay) took on President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, even arresting a federal officer for kidnapping because he had to separate a child from her undocumented mother.

Last season, the episode “Dare” was inspired by a strange case from Georgia, where a man was found dead in a high school gym and his organs went missing. The funeral home faced a lawsuit from the man’s family, but no criminal charges were filed in that case.

“Accredo” will also touch on the impact of Rollins’ (Kelli Giddish) pregnancy. Rollins is trying her best to keep the pregnancy under wraps and continue working in the field as long as possible before getting a desk job. In a preview scene, Benson gave her one week before she has to report her pregnancy to their bosses.

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Barbara Nitke/NBC