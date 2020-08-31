'Law & Order: SVU' Season 22 Premiere Will Not Feature Christopher Meloni, and Fans Are Having a Meltdown
Like many other television productions, Law & Order: Special Victim Unit's Season 22 premiere has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The premiere was originally set to feature Christopher Meloni's return as Elliot Stabler. However, SVU showrunner Warren Leight confirmed on Twitter that the episode will now be held back until Meloni's spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime, debuts sometime next year. As a result, fans have weighed in on this delay, and they're not happy about having to wait for Stabler and Olivia Benson's reunion.
On Twitter, Leight responded to a fan who questioned whether Stabler would still appear in SVU's Season 22 premiere given that the premiere date of Meloni's spin-off was pushed back. In response, he wrote that all of the show's plans are subject to change amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. When it comes to Stabler's appearance on SVU, Leight shared that he won't be reuniting with Benson or the other members of the squad until the night of the Organized Crime premiere (the spin-off will premiere in 2021, but an exact date has not yet been announced). He ended his message by noting that the SVU writers' room has to be "nimble" this year in regards to these changes.
These days all plans are subject to change. And then they change again. And again. For now, we won't reintroduce Stabler until the night of his Organized Crime premiere. @SVUWritersRoom has to be NIMBLE this year. https://t.co/khZoQXE3mB— Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) August 27, 2020
Since fans were excited about the prospect of seeing Stabler and Benson back together again on their TV screens, they weren't thrilled to learn that they'll have to wait a little longer for that reunion. And they didn't hold back their feelings on this unfortunate delay.
Trying To Handle The News
August 27, 2020prevnext
Disappointed
prevnext
Oh no! I’ve really been looking forward for Olivia and Elliot to be reunited, as are many many others! How long will we have to wait mow please?— Julie M (@nosyparker001) August 27, 2020
Oh No
prevnext
No! pic.twitter.com/9BXwZs5fhj— Lori Hughes (@LAHcomic) August 28, 2020
Breaking Out The Crying Emojis
prevnext
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— Donna (@DonnaA7X123) August 30, 2020
2020 Just Got Worse
prevnext
Noooo, people ask if 2020 could get worse... and yes it did🥺😩😖😢— Ciera (@Ciera1414) August 27, 2020
Not Cool
prevnext
🥺🥺🥺 I was so excited for this, now I have to wait longer !— Sara🦄 (@beesaraaa) August 28, 2020
Waiting...
prev
😢 can wait for good TV to come back.— Jill Coleman (@jcoleman1015) August 28, 2020