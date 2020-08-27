NBC Pushes Back 'This Is Us,' 'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Chicago' Premieres Until November

NBC is holding back its most-watched dramas for November, as the coronavirus pandemic's ripple effects reach network television. New episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the Chicago shows, This Is Us and The Blacklist will not premiere until the week of Nov. 9. A small handful of shows will launch in October and only a few reality shows will kick off in September.

Law & Order: SVU is coming back for its 22nd season, a year after breaking the record for the longest-running primetime scripted drama. The Season 22 premiere will include the return of Christopher Meloni as Det. Elliot Stabler to re-introduce the character after more than a decade away from the show. Stabler will then show up in his own Law & Order spin-off, Law & Order: Organized Crime, which has been held back until 2021.

NBC is also holding Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Good Girls, Making It, Manifest, New Amsterdam and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for 2021. Other new shows that will debut in the next year are Mr. Mayor, That's My Jam, Small Fortune, True Story, Who Do You Think You Are? and Young Rock. Kenan, the long-awaited sitcom starring Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson, will begin next year as well. Speaking of SNL, NBC did not set a premiere date for the sketch comedy's 46th season. Scroll on for a look at the premiere schedule NBC set Thursday.