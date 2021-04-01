'Law & Order' Alum Among 3 Added to 'Organized Crime' Cast

✖

Law & Order: Organized Crime adds Black Mirror star Nicky Torchia, Law & Order alum Michael Rivera, and Ibrahim Renno (The Looming Tower) in recurring roles to its cast, Deadline reports. The three join previously announced cast members Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor and Danielle Moné Truitt. Torchia will play Eli Stabler, Elliot Stabler's (Meloni) son. Rivera will take on the role of Detective Diego Morales, and Renno will play Izak Bekher. Information on the other cast members has yet to be released.

Rivera first joined the Law & Order universe at the age of 12. Since then, he's starred in other shows within the franchise including Conviction, SVU, and Criminal Intent. He also held a small role with Meloni on Oz, which aired on HBO. Known for his work in musical theater as well as being an impressive jazz musician, Torchia’s other credits include Black Mirror for Netflix and the recent ABC pilot Before the Wedding. His Broadway credits include a turn in The King and I and Kinky Boots. Renno's resume includes Hulu’s The Looming Tower, FBI, Seal Team, and Broad City.

In the upcoming NBC Law & Order: SVU spinoff, Detective Elliot Stabler makes his big return to police work after a 10-year-long hiatus to take on New York's organized crime following a devastating loss in his life. The decorated detective plans to build a new life for himself with the NYPD as he and the team dismantle some of the city's most notorious criminal groups. Meloni will also reprise his role as Stabler in a forthcoming episode of SVU opposite his former castmate and detective partner Mariska Hargitay, who portrays Captain Olivia Benson on the long-running cop drama. The crossover episode will preface the premiere of the new series, which will debut at 10 p.m. on April 1.

Law & Order chief Dick Wolf will serve as an executive producer on the new series alongside showrunner Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. Fred Berner directed the first episode. Organized Crime is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.