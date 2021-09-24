‘Law & Order: SVU,’ ‘Organized Crime’ 3-Hour Crossover Trailer Teases Steamy Benson-Stabler Scene

The hottest moment from last night’s three-hour Law & Order extravaganza on NBC was really in the teaser for the next three-hour event. The trailer for a three-hour crossover made up of one Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode and two Law & Order: Organized Crime episodes ended with a steamy scene between Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). It also teased that the contents of last season’s letter might finally be revealed.

The 30-second spot revealed that Stabler and Elliot have not been communicating for three months, between OC Seasons 1 and 2. As revealed in the OC Season 2 premiere, “The Man With No Identity,” Stabler has been working undercover since the Organized Crime Control Bureau finished its work with Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). Stabler and Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Monae Truitt) have been trying to bring down New York City’s cocaine trade, with Stabler working on the inside of an Albanian gang.

In the next scene in the trailer, Stabler told Benson that the SVU team recently brought in a guy who has deep connections to various other crimes his team has been looking into. Stabler also told Benson that he has her back, no matter how she decides to play the situation. Then, Stabler arrives at Benson’s apartment, as he wants to talk about the letter. “I have nothing to say,” Benson told Stabler. “I need you,” he replies, with his hand on her face. Are they finally going to kiss? Everyone will have to tune into the crossover event on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC to see what happens.

Although viewers always thought the chemistry between Stabler and Benson would lead to a romantic relationship, that never happened during the first 11 seasons of SVU since Stabler had a wife, Kathy Stabler. In OC Season 1, Kathy died, and there were hints throughout the season that Stabler might finally act on his feelings about Benson. Hargitay and Meloni even tweeted out a picture of the two on set, almost kissing, in late August.

“It’s all underneath percolating,” Hargitay said of the characters’ potential romance on Today Thursday morning. “Right now after Stabler being gone for 10 years and the way that he left and the complexity of what’s happened and how he came back surprising me, we’re still finding our way. But it’s complex and real, and I think what I love about it most is that it’s earned. This relationship is truly earned. Not a lot of people have a 23-year relationship.”