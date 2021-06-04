‘Law & Order’ Fans Feel Betrayed by Absence of Stabler and Benson Moment in Finales
The Law & Order finales did not quite deliver the Stabler-Benson moments fans were really hoping for. Law & Order: Organized Crime focused almost exclusively on the Richard Wheatley case in its first season finale, while Law & Order: Special Victims Unit gave fans major relationship moments for other couples. It was not what many hoped for. The biggest disappointment was that Stabler's letter to Benson remains a mystery to viewers.
In the SVU finale, Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) only made a brief appearance at the end, during what was expected to be Fin (Ice-T) and Phoebe's (Jennifer Esposito) marriage reception. Instead, the couple chose not to get married, since they are happy with their relationship as is. However, the wedding still featured a shocking kiss, as Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) shared the romantic moment everyone has been waiting for since Carisi joined the show. The SVU episode ended with Stabler and Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) exchanging glances and toasting to the importance of partnerships.
Benson's appearance in the Organized Crime finale was also limited. She appeared in just two scenes. In the first, she and a group of police officers showed their support for Stabler and Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Mone Truitt) when they returned to police headquarters with Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). Benson returned later, meeting Stabler and Bell at the hospital where Angela Wheatley (Tamara Taylor) was being treated because she was poisoned earlier. Once there, Bell, Benson, and Stabler found Det. Morales (Michael Rivera), who was ready to kill Angela in exchange for $2 million. Bell shot Morales after he raised his weapon at her. Then Benson and Bell rushed to make sure Angela was still alive. Stabler yelled for help, which marked the end of the episode.
El and Liv are going to be 90 in nursing homes in wheelchairs before they discuss the letter and their feelings for each other. 100 when they kiss. I mean, damn. #OrganizedCrime #SVU #SVUxOC pic.twitter.com/dIKTgspUXy— GET VACCINATED (@phxfloaz) June 4, 2021
During all the chaos in the Organized Crime finale, there was never a moment for Benson and Stabler alone. We still don't know what was in the contents of the letter Stabler gave Benson at the start of the season. Considering that Organized Crime's first season ran just eight episodes, it's possible that the relationship between Benson and Stabler ended up on the cutting room floor because the season was so condensed. The coronavirus pandemic forced several delays during production, which resulted in a small episode total.prevnext
BUT WHAT WAS IN THE LETTER? @lawandordertv @WolfEnt @Chris_Meloni @Mariska #SVU #OrganizedCrime #Bensler— TJ of House Pfizer 💉 (@_TJ_Rigg) June 4, 2021
Thankfully, both Organized Crime and Special Victims Unit will be back next season. That will not make fans feel any better though, considering that new episodes will not air until September or October. Scroll on to see how fans reacted to the non-moments between Stabler and Benson.prevnext
"Not happy we have to continue to wait even longer to find out what was written in the letter though," one fan wrote. "And the letter! What was in the letter?? They’re not just partners, everyone knows that! I have so many questions," another disappointed fan wrote.prevnext
And we still don’t know what was in that damn letter. #OrganizedCrime pic.twitter.com/iGeFOEFFyO— NBT (@nickythetee_) June 4, 2021
"So you’re telling me...we have to wait another four months to find out what’s in the letter?! GOD DAMNIT I NEED ANSWERS!!" another frustrated viewer wrote.prevnext
prevnext
Ok that was an amazing episode of television and a great finale...... And I say this with all the love in the world I have for the Law and Order Universe...... YOU'RE NOT FOLLOWING UP ON THE LETTER!?!?!?!?!?!? #SVUxOC #OrganizedCrime pic.twitter.com/ZlGhgOkReL— SandraLynn (@WaterlilySan) June 4, 2021
Well I got myself excited for nothing extremely sad. Instead of a deep meaningful conversation, talking about the letter, a Moondance, a kiss.. we got none of those. Well here's to hoping OC saves some of this! #SVU22SeasonFinale #OrganizedCrime— Melissa EO is EndGame (@EowynBerg38) June 4, 2021
"I love how we are at the season finales of SVU & OC, and we still haven’t talked about that letter or that I love you. When are we gonna talk about that because I need answers," one fan wrote.prev