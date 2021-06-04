‘Law & Order’ Fans Feel Betrayed by Absence of Stabler and Benson Moment in Finales

The Law & Order finales did not quite deliver the Stabler-Benson moments fans were really hoping for. Law & Order: Organized Crime focused almost exclusively on the Richard Wheatley case in its first season finale, while Law & Order: Special Victims Unit gave fans major relationship moments for other couples. It was not what many hoped for. The biggest disappointment was that Stabler's letter to Benson remains a mystery to viewers.

In the SVU finale, Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) only made a brief appearance at the end, during what was expected to be Fin (Ice-T) and Phoebe's (Jennifer Esposito) marriage reception. Instead, the couple chose not to get married, since they are happy with their relationship as is. However, the wedding still featured a shocking kiss, as Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Carisi (Peter Scanavino) shared the romantic moment everyone has been waiting for since Carisi joined the show. The SVU episode ended with Stabler and Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) exchanging glances and toasting to the importance of partnerships.

Benson's appearance in the Organized Crime finale was also limited. She appeared in just two scenes. In the first, she and a group of police officers showed their support for Stabler and Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Danielle Mone Truitt) when they returned to police headquarters with Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). Benson returned later, meeting Stabler and Bell at the hospital where Angela Wheatley (Tamara Taylor) was being treated because she was poisoned earlier. Once there, Bell, Benson, and Stabler found Det. Morales (Michael Rivera), who was ready to kill Angela in exchange for $2 million. Bell shot Morales after he raised his weapon at her. Then Benson and Bell rushed to make sure Angela was still alive. Stabler yelled for help, which marked the end of the episode.