‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Lose It After Ice-T Admits to Never Eating a Bagel

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has been making a show filmed in New York City, the heaven of bagels, for two decades, but claimed on Twitter this week he has never eaten one. The admission stunned fans, and led others to start their own investigation to disprove him.

During this week’s SVU episode, Ice-T’s Odafin Tutuola offered Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) a bite from his cinnamon raisin bagel as an apology for making fun of her pregnancy. One fan asked Ice-T why it was a cinnamon raisin bagel, of all other bagels in the world.

“[Laughing out loud].. That’s what they wrote,” Ice-T replied.

One fan thought this was the perfect opportunity to ask him what his favorite bagel was. “[Laughing out loud]. I’ve never eaten a Bagel in my life,” he replied.

Then someone reminded him he had a cinnamon raisin bagel on SVU. “[Laughing out loud]. TV is make believe,” the actor replied.

But did Fin eat that cinnamon raisin bagel he offered Rollins? We never do see Ice-T take a bite. He held a sliced, stuffed bagel in his hand during an entire scene, but there is not a single shot of him eating it. In fact when the scene begins, there is no bite in the bagel. So while we saw Ice-T hold a bagel, we never saw him actually eat one.

Vulture sent an email to Ice-T’s representative for further comment on the 60-year-old’s history with bagels. “Thanks for your email but Ice is going to pass,” his rep replied.

However, Ice did share Vulture‘s “Bagelgate” video, proving he never took a bite.

He also replied to several other fans, even telling one person it’s “[f—ing] weird” that people are so concerned over what he eats.

The actor also went on to confirm he does eat doughnuts (even going so far as to properly spell “doughnut”).

One fan also thought it was preposterous that people care so much about Fin eating bagels and not concerned that the SVU writers have never shown Fin’s home life.

“I’ve never drank a cup of Coffee either… Go CRAZY,” he later revealed. This led to one Twitter user posting the perfect explanation: “That’s because you prefer ‘iced tea.’ Haha. I’m only joking.”

In the end, Ice-T threw up his hands and wrote, “Twitter must be bored as [f—] today.”

Aside from Ice-T and his bagel, this week’s SVU episode, “Hell’s Kitchen,” brought two ripped-from-the-headline stories together.

First, the team discovered that a celebrity chef was behind a string of rapes and sexual assaults after hosting secret VIP parties in his restaurant, similar to the real-world Spotted Pig case in New York City. Then, the chef’s friend, an assistant district attorney, was accused of sexual assault, just like Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

In one scene, the D.A. even said he did not want to get “Judge Kavanaughed.”

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

