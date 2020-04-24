'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Ride ‘Roller Coaster of Emotions’ During Unplanned Season Finale
Thursday night's episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit might not have been planned as the Season 21 finale, but it sure felt like it in some parts. "The Things We Have to Lose" brought together several of the cases the SVU team has handled over the past season, including the shocking Harvey Weinstein-inspired case from the Season 21 premiere from back in September 2019. While Law & Order fans are used to seeing their favorite characters not get their way easily, the cliffhanger ending for the story put most viewers on a roller coaster ride.
Way back in "I'm Going to Make You a Star," legendary actor Ian McShane (Deadwood) was introduced as Sir Toby Moore, a movie producer who seems untouchable, just like Weinstein did in real life before the #MeToo movement. In Thursday's episode, the case was finally set to go to trial, but nothing went as Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and A.D.A. Dominick Carisi (Peter Scanavino) hoped. Moore never went to any hearings as his attorney, a former judge, kept claiming his health made it impossible. After jury selection was complete, Carisi and Olivia turned their attention to preparing witness Pilar Reyes (Carmen Berkeley) to take the stand, but she was afraid by how the defense would cross-examine her.
At every turn, Carisi and Benson ran into trouble. Moore's attorney tried to get the judge to recuse himself, then explicit photos of Pilar were leaked to the press. On the day the trial was supposed to begin, Moore was still nowhere to be found, and Carisi insisted Moore physically attend the trial. Moore's attorney claimed Moore had a sudden heart problem and could not be there, so the trial was delayed until he could finally attend. Benson told Carisi that Moore will not get away with it, but Carisi is sure he already has.
The story ended with Benson looking up at a television, watching the news report about the trial being delayed again. Benson looked more determined than ever to see Moore put behind bars, but it was an awkward end to note the season on. In fact, this was not supposed to be the end. Four episodes were reportedly left to be filmed before production ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the show has been renewed for another three seasons, that could not please impatient fans hoping for a resolution to the story.
'Such a Tough Episode'
Dammm this final episode of the season is crazy @nbcsvu #LawAndOrderSVU— Sharrie McCain 🎭💋 (@really_sharrie) April 24, 2020
This is such a tough episode. Finn saved that boy Andre but he will forever blame Finn for taking his dad away #SVU— Spring into Cin🌺🦋 (@IcyDiamond724) April 24, 2020
'He needs to go to trial!'
NOO WAYYY this was the season finale and it was this good 😩 #SVU— Nayels 💛 (@Nayeli_nayels) April 24, 2020
Toby Moore has pissed me OFF!!! He bet NOT die!! He needs to go to trial!!!! #SVU #SeasonFinale @nbcsvu— Elisha Ferrell (@LilLadyE7) April 24, 2020
'Not what I expected'
So a “Harvey Weinstein” is being pulled here. #TheThingsWeHaveToLose #SVU21 #SVU #SVUWatchParty #SVU21Finale— 🦋Deaf RaeG96🦋 (@RaeG96) April 24, 2020
Season 21 finale was NOT what I expected, there were so many twists and turns🥺 This episode was a rollercoaster of emotions👏🏻— KIMMY (@kimmy_vca) April 24, 2020
With that being said I CANNOT WAIT FOR SEASON 22🔥@nbcsvu @SVUWritersRoom @WolfEnt #svu21 #svu21finale #TheThingsWeHaveToLose pic.twitter.com/hcDpmq0Vaa
'Can't Wait' for Season 22
Well goddamn that was a hell of a #SVU21Finale way to go out can’t wait for 22 #missyalready #svudiehard @nbcsvu @WolfEnt— Christine (@Christine02279) April 24, 2020
Sir Toby got away with it... #SVU21Finale— Hier kommt die Sonne (@BautistaBomb) April 24, 2020
'He better be going to jail'
THATS IT!?!?!? We gonna wait this whole hiatus and the opening line of S22 is gonna be some news anchor saying— C❌R (@C_Ross22_) April 24, 2020
“And this morning Sir Toby passed away this morning from a heart condition.”#SVU #SVU21
Seriously, you're leaving it with the asshole at the hospital? Not facing his victims? He better be going to jail or in agony when this show comes back! #SVU #SVU21— DigiRanma (@DigiRanma) April 24, 2020
'Rollisi' dreams
Listen...that tension between Rollins and Carisi— Tosha (@ToshaMonique85) April 24, 2020
One of the final scenes in the episode really got fans talking. There has been hope for years that Carisi and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) would go on a date, but that once again did not happen. The writers teased it with an intimate scene between the two, but they still did not go out together.
@nbcsvu I’m living for the #Rollisi ❤️ #SVU https://t.co/doDW5kJaLF— Natasha ❤️🤘🏻 (@MsBrooklyn88) April 24, 2020