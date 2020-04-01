‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Can’t Believe Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler Is Returning for New Show

On Tuesday, Deadline reported some truly major news about a former, beloved member of the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit family. According to the publication, Christopher Meloni, who played Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: SVU for 12 seasons, is set to headline his own spinoff series as Stabler. The Dick Wolf-produced series will reportedly revolve “around the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler.” Naturally, upon hearing this exciting news, fans everywhere have reacted with joy over the return of Meloni as Stabler.

Deadline has reported that this untitled spin-off starring Meloni is the first show to come out of Wolf’s five-year, nine-figure, multi-platform deal that he signed with Universal Television, a deal which included multiple series commitments. While there haven’t been many details shared about this upcoming series, Deadline has speculated that former Chicago P.D. showrunner Matt Olmstead is being considered to be the showrunner for the Meloni-fronted program. Meloni previously appeared on Law & Order: SVU alongside Mariska Hargitay‘s Olivia Benson for 12 seasons, but left the show in 2011. At the time, Stabler was written off with the character deciding to retire from the NYPD.

Now that he’s set to return to the Law & Order world, and to New York City, it paves the way for a potential reunion between Stabler and Benson, which would definitely be a delight for fans.

Always Held Out Hope

The news of Meloni’s return as Stabler has caused fans to rejoice and reminisce about the days of Stabler and Benson teaming up.

“Omg I’ve just binged watched 17 seasons of SVU funny I remember all episodes with him in them but the newer stuff not so much. Always hoped he’d return,” one fan wrote on Facebook.

Welcome News

“Well, I certainly hope so. I watch reruns of SVU all the time,” another fan wrote on Facebook about the news. “My favorite ones are with Elliot and Olivia. The new cast…. not so much. Of course I love Ice T. I would like to see Chris.Meloni return as Elliot Stabler. He will never find a partner with the chemistry he had with Mariska Hagarity.”

So Thrilled

Many fans on Twitter also reacted to the news of Meloni’s return as Stabler, including one fan who let a gif do the talking.

It’s About Time

Yass Elliot stabler aka Zaddy Christopher Meloni is coming back to Law & Order universe pic.twitter.com/dZHhr4LXcx — 🌼 (@GorqousAlly) March 31, 2020

Yet another fan utilized a gif to showcase just how excited they are over the news of a Stabler-centric spin-off.

A Stabler & Benson Reunion?

Elliot Stabler is back in the SVU universe. We DESERVE a reunion with Olivia Benson. SVU ship sailing again. You can’t tell me nothing, honey. #BensonandStabler pic.twitter.com/wKMX5Yc5DB — Ryan W. (@SourceRyan) March 31, 2020

Upon hearing this exciting news, some fans have already started to call for a reunion between Stabler and Benson. Given that both of the characters will be in New York City, it’s definitely a possibility now.

“Blessed”

we are actually going to hear the words “I’m detective Stabler” again I feel so #blessed — m (@TeamHotchniss) March 31, 2020

Dedicated Law & Order: SVU fans are already looking forward to hearing Meloni’s Stabler back in action. As one viewer wrote on Twitter, they’re feeling “blessed” over hearing this great news.

Can’t Wait For It

When @Chris_Meloni and Elliot Stabler are trending for the right reasons, you know that something is good again in this crazy world. Thank you @WolfEnt and @nbc for making this day amazing for so many fans. Can’t wait to make this show trend when it airs! pic.twitter.com/e7ZjeltDmu — Lyric (@Lyricara) March 31, 2020

The news of Stabler’s grand return was definitely the kind of positive report that fans needed amidst the current global health crisis occurring at the moment. And, of course, many have expressed how eager they are to see this spinoff come to fruition.