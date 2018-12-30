‘Law & Order: SVU’ Co-Stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Reunite in New Snapshot

Law & Order: SVU alum Christopher Meloni reunited with former co-star, Mariska Hargitay in a new selfie that fans are loving.

Meloni, who now stars on SyFy’s Happy, popped up in a photo posted by Hargitay on Saturday. The former on-screen duo is side-by-side, cheesing it up for the camera.

Meloni wears a casual collared shirt as he has his arm around Hargitay, who still stars on SVU after 20 seasons.

Hargitay did not caption the photo, but that did not stop SVU fans from liking the photo more than 188,000 times. They also left countless comments, with many pushing for the pair to reunite on SVU soon.

“”Would Love to see [Chris] at least for a couple of episodes,” one fan wrote. “Elliott and Olivia were meant to be together.”

Another fan wrote, “Can we get Stabler back??”

Aside from reunion hopes, many fans were just happy to see the longtime colleagues hanging out together.

“MAARISKAAAAA AND CHRISTOPHER THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS,” one fan wrote, adding a hashtag for “Chriska for life.”

Another fan wrote, “Your friendship is amazing nothing could stop you guys.”

While many SVU fans want Meloni to return to his role as Detective Elliot Stabler, Meloni has no plans to come back. He recently told fans exactly that when one viewer reached out to him about a possible Season 20 appearance.

“Do you have any plans to come back to [SVU] in honor of the 20th season? (Even if only for a few minutes at the end of an episode.),” the fan asked.

“I have zero plans for that,” Meloni responded on Dec. 12.

After shooting down fans’ dreams, one wrote “Do you enjoy hurting me?”

Meloni responded with some clapback, writing “No but perhaps the truth does.”

Despite Meloni being MIA since since the start of Season 13, Hargitay seems to be committed to the series until it concludes. She recently opened up to TV Insider about how she wants the series to end, and its all about her character, Detective Olivia Benson, “finding real peace.”

“[I would you like SVU to end] with Olivia finding real peace and balance and love,” Hargitay said. “She’s given so much to others that I want her, as she has fought for other people, to fight for herself.”

Law & Order: SVU Season 20 will resume airing Thursday, Jan. 10 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

