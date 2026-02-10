‘Law & Order: SVU’ Alum Breaks Silence on Potential Return

Juliana Aidén Martinez will “never say never” when it comes to returning to Law & Order: SVU.

The FBI star, who exited SVU following Season 26 after just one season as Junior Detective Kate Silva, has since made the move to CBS, but isn’t ruling out a possible return to the Law & Order world.

“It was such a great time that I had with the SVU cast. I would never say never,” Martinez told Us Weekly. “It was a really wonderful experience that I got to have with everyone there.”

“It would never be a situation in which I would say no,” she continued. “But also, I’m really happy being here and telling the story of Eva Ramos. I’m open to whatever comes but I’m also really happy where I’m at.”

Martinez departed SVU alongside Octavio Pisano, who played Detective Joe Velasco for three seasons, but unlike Pisano, didn’t return to address her character’s absence. While FBI and Law & Order: SVU both exist in the Dick Wolf television universe, Martinez said she wasn’t sure how it would be possible to bring back Kate in a crossover moment while also playing Eva.

“I would love that. That would be really, really cool,” Martinez said. “I don’t think that will happen. I would probably just be off for the week that we do a crossover.”

It could become “way too complicated” for both characters to exist in the same episode, she continued, adding, “I could just go on vacation for a week and they will just work between the two shows. That being said, it would be an absolute dream. I would just be changing outfits in between both characters and that would be awesome.”

Martinez will always cherish her memories of working on SVU, but is having a great time building her role on FBI as well.

“On SVU, I just remember I’d walk in and I would imagine 26 years of running a show and the amount of people who walked through those buildings. The amount of history there really feels like you’re entering a legacy that’s embedded even in the building,” she said. “With the people on FBI, it’s going on its eighth year, which is incredible.”