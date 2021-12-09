‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Tamara Taylor Would ‘Love’ to Reunite With ‘Bones’ Cast (Exclusive)

Before Tamara Taylor joined the Law & Order family, she was a member of the Bones family, starring alongside Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz for 11 of the show’s 12 seasons. Although there are no immediate plans for a reunion, Taylor said in an exclusive PopCulture.com interview last week that she would love to get back to the Bones family. She also discussed the differences between her Bones character, Dr. Camille Saroyan, and her Law & Order: Organized Crime character, Angela Wheatley.

“I would love to work with that cast again. I miss them. We sort of became family after 12 years,” Taylor said when asked about a potential Bones reunion. “Feels like we grew up together. So the short answer is yes, I’d be down to work with them again.”

Although Bones fans aren’t likely to see Dr. Saroyan work with Dr. Bones Brennan (Deschanel) in the immediate future, they can watch Taylor go toe-to-toe with Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott in a very different role on Organized Crime. As Angela, she plays the ex-wife of McDermott’s villainous Richard Wheatley who developed feelings for Meloni’s Elliot Stabler during Season 1. After surviving multiple attempts on her life, Angela will take the stand in the Dec. 9 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit/Organized Crime crossover.

Taylor said it was “so much fun” to play Angela, who sits on the wrong side of the law and is a very different role from Dr. Saroyan. “It’s not the first time I’ve played [a villain], but the first time I’ve actually played one that’s so interesting,” Taylor said. “And, as we well know, because people are more than one thing, Angela’s maybe not entirely the villain, but maybe she is. We don’t know.”

When we saw Angela in the Organized Crime Season 2 premiere, she was still frail after being poisoned. If the Wheatley story continues, Taylor is hopeful she gets to play Angela as the strong character seen in the early episodes of Season 1 again. “Yes is the short answer to that. I look forward to Angela being Angela again,” she said.

Organized Crime also gives Taylor a shot at playing a rare Law & Order character who undergoes changes throughout a season but isn’t involved with law enforcement. The long-form storytelling is something Taylor has embraced. “This is really fun because you get to take a deeper dive into everyone’s world,” she said, as opposed to traditional stand-alone Law & Order episodes. Organized Crime airs on NBC Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET, following SVU. Bones is available to stream on Hulu.