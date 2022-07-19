New Details Emerge About 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Fatal Shooting Amid Investigation

More details about the fatal shooting of a Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member surfaced Tuesday afternoon. A 31-year-old parking enforcement worker was shot multiple times while sitting inside a vehicle. The shooting happened at about 5:15 a.m. ET in New York City. The victim's identity has not been revealed.

An OC crewmember told Deadline he saw a man with "something under his shirt" fleeing from the scene of the crime. The site also reports that the car the victim was sitting in had an orange parking cone on its roof at the time. There were also no security or New York Police Department officers from the Movie and TV unit at the scene at the time of the shooting.

"It is unclear right now if this was an established set or not, or whether the victim was close to where filming was supposed to occur," a law enforcement source told Deadline late Tuesday. NYPD officers reached the scene shortly after the shooting but came in response to a 911 call. After police arrived, the victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about at 6 a.m. ET.

No suspect has been arrested in the shooting. It happened near the Broadway Stages soundstages in Brooklyn, which means production at the time may have been taking place only inside, leaving the victim alone outside. The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the 94th precinct and the Brooklyn North Homicide unit, sources told Deadline. Police are still interviewing potential witnesses as part of their investigation.

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," a spokeswoman for NBC and Universal Television told Deadline earlier Tuesday. "We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

"The safety of all New Yorkers is our top priority," Fabien Levy, press secretary for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, told Deadline. "No shooting is acceptable, which is why we are working every day to get illegal guns off New York City streets. The NYPD is actively investigating the fatal shooting of a crew member of Law and Order: Organized Crime early this morning. We offer our deepest condolences to the victim's family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time, and will work diligently to bring the suspect to justice and stem the tide of gun violence we are seeing."

Law & Order: Organized Crime launched in April 2021 and will return for a third season this fall. The show features Christopher Meloni reprising his Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character, Det. Elliot Stabler, who is now a member of the NYPD's Organized Crime Task Force. The show also stars Danielle Mone Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Nona Parker Johnson. SVU stars Mariska Hargitay, Peter Scanavino, Demore Barnes, Ice-T, and Raul Esparza have all appeared on the show.