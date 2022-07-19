'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Crew Member Shot and Killed on Set

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on the set of the NBC drama series, Deadline reports Tuesday. The 31-year-old parking enforcement worker, who has yet to be identified before his family is notified, was killed while sitting in a car around 5:15 a.m. on the New York City set of the crime procedural, police reports indicate.

Detective Adam Navarro of the NYPD told Entertainment Weekly that the victim was sitting inside a vehicle at 229 N. Henry Street in Brooklyn's Greenpoint area when his assailant opened the door and shot him multiple times in the face and neck. He was rushed to the hospital, but died of his injuries around 6 a.m., according to police. No arrest has been made at this time.

The suspect has been described by police as around 5'4" with a thin build and a medium complexion. He was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and black pants. NBC and Universal Television were quick to issue a statement assuring that they were working with law enforcement to track down the person who killed the crew member.

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time," said an NBC and Universal Television spokeswoman in a statement to Deadline.

Law & Order: Organized Crime debuted in April 2021 and stars Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alum Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler. Meloni first debuted the beloved role in 1999 on NBC but exited the series following its 12th season. Returning to the Law & Order franchise in 2021, Meloni has starred in the new spinoff, which has aired two seasons thus far. The show was recently renewed for a third season and is expected to premiere new episodes later this year. Starring alongside Meloni are Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger, and Nona Parker Johnson. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 premieres Thursday, September 22 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.