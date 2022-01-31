‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Adds New Star in Recurring Role for Season 2

Law & Order: Organized Crime is plotting a post-Richard Wheatley world, and that will involve the talents of Jennifer Beals. The Flashdance star has joined the latest Law & Order series in a recurring role. Beals’ character will be introduced before the end of the season.

Beals was cast as the wife of Preston Webb, a new drug kingpin who leads the Marcy Corporation and comes into the Organized Crime Control Bureau’s crosshairs, reports Deadline. Webb is played by Mykelti Williamson (Chicago P.D.), who appeared in the Season 2 premiere “The Man with No Identity.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new role will be Beals’ second stint in the Law & Order world. In 2007, she appeared in the Law & Order episode “Charity Case.” Beals recently reprised her role as Bette Porter in The L Word: Generation Q and now has a recurring role in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett. Her other recent TV credits include Swamp Thing, The Last Tycoon, The Night Shift, and Taken.

Law & Order: Organized Crime launched last year and brought back Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni’s Det. Elliot Stabler. Unlike other Law & Order shows, the series has arcs running several episodes. Dylan McDermott starred in the first arc as Richard Wheatley, a criminal mastermind behind the death of Stabler’s wife. In the ongoing third arc, Stabler is trying to prove Wheatley is still evil and working with hacker Sebastian McClane (Robin Lord Taylor).

The arc will be ending soon, since McDermott just booked another lead role on a different Dick Wolf show. He was cast as the new lead in FBI: Most Wanted, replacing Julian McMahon. McDermott is expected to be introduced as a new character in an episode airing in April. McMahon’s last episode will air on March 8.

Coincidentally, the FBI and Law & Order franchises are all connected. Chicago P.D. star Tracy Spiridakos played her character, Hailey Upton, in an episode of the main FBI series. Law & Order: SVU has also had crossovers with Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. in the past, which then connects them to the FBI shows! Hopefully, McDermott’s new FBI: Most Wanted character doesn’t run into anyone who might mistake him for Richard Wheatley.

SVU and Organized Crime are now on a break due to NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage. The two shows will return on Thursday, Feb. 24, the same day the original Law & Order returns. Past episodes of both shows are available on Hulu and Peacock. Meanwhile, the three FBI shows all air on CBS Tuesdays, back-to-back-to-back, and are available to stream on Paramount+.