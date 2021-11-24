Another familiar face is set to join the Law & Order revival for NBC. Variety reported that Anthony Anderson will be returning to the series. Anderson will be reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard.

Anderson has reportedly joined the series with a one-season contractual commitment. He originally joined Law & Order in 2008, a couple of years before the show came to an end. Variety also reported that Hugh Dancy would be joining the franchise revival as an assistant district attorney. It was reported back in late September that there would be a revival of the Dick Wolf classic. It has been off the air since 2010.

Law & Order initially premiered in 1990 and set the stage for several series spinoffs including Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Wolf Entertainment shared a press release at the time of this announcement and stated that the new season will pick off where the series left off in 2010. Series creator Dick Wolf said about the project, “There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine.” The Law & Order revival will be executive produced by Wolf and Rick Eid, who will serve as the showrunner and head writer.

More casting updates will come in the near future. But, fans can definitely count on seeing Andreson back in action. The actor will have some more time on his hands to commit to Law & Order since his series, black-ish, is set to end with Season 8, which will premiere in January. Anderson not only stars in the series, but he also serves as an executive producer. In May 2021, black-ish creator Kenya Barris announced that the ABC sitcom would come to an end after eight seasons.

“To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON,” Barris wrote on Instagram. “In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!”