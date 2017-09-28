[SPOILER] Returns to ‘Law & Order: SVU’ in Season Premiere

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the Season 19 premiere of Law & Order: SVU. Continue reading at your own risk.

Just when you thought Olivia Benson’s life couldn’t get any more complicated, one of the biggest pieces of her past is now working against her. As Wednesday’s season premiere revealed, Brian Cassidy is back.

Olivia spent most of the episode trying to convince her son’s school that she wasn’t an abusive parent. By the end, she thought she had gotten through to the teachers and that everything was settled. Sadly, this wasn’t the case, and Brian came to remind her of that.

Brian hasn’t been seen on SVU since he and Olivia broke up a couple of seasons ago, but he stepped back into her life tonight. This time though, things weren’t exactly friendly. At the end of the premiere, Brian showed up at Olivia’s apartment and told her she was being investigated for child abuse.

As if running into your ex isn’t awkward enough, Olivia could now be interrogated by hers. One would hope that Brian will help clear Olivia’s name since he knows she wouldn’t hurt her son, but there’s a chance that the detective in him will take over, making him a bit more thorough in the investigation.

Either way, things aren’t about to get any easier for Olivia this season.

Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.