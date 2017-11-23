‘SNL’ Thanksgiving Special Airing Instead of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Wednesday Night

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans will have to wait yet another week for a new episode.

Instead of the next SVU episode, NBC viewers will see a Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving special on their screens instead. The compilation will compile some of the show’s most beloved skits surrounding “Turkey Day.”

The special’s trailer shows replays of classic Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell and Chris Rock skits. Skits from Ana Gasteyer’s Martha Stewart segments and Tim Meadows’ “Ladies Man” bits are also set to re-air.

This replacement might be amusing, but it is especially disappointing for SVU fans as they’ve already had to miss two weeks this season due the World Series and a special episode of The Voice.

SVU will return to fans’ screens with the Nov. 29 episode, entitled “Something Happened.” The episode will focus on Benson interviewing a victim played by Melora Walters, who is said to recount a “mysterious and emotional story.”

When there aren’t conflicts, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Michael Parmelee