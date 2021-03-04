'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Hosts New Legal Series 'The Mediator'

✖

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T is not satisfied just playing a cop on TV, as he's now stepped into the court TV genre with his new series The Mediator. In the show, the iconic rapper isn't handing down judgments in a robe while slamming a gavel, rather, he virtually brings in two contesting parties and attempts to mediate their disagreement with logic and fairness. The new daytime Fox series debuted on Monday and is currently only airing in on select FOX-owned stations, such as ones in New York and Los Angeles.

The premiere episode of The Mediator features Ice fielding a marital issue between a couple named Lisa and Mike. The pair originally met on a dating app, but now it's Mike's frequent social media use that has grown to be an issue for Lisa, especially since she feels that he is unnecessarily flirtatious with clients of his car detailing business. Lisa even claims that Mike has received FaceTime calls and video messages from women who say things like, "Hey sexy, when can I get a detail?" Essentially, it's Ice's job to navigate the couple through Lisa's new ultimatum to Mike: delete your social media or get a divorce.

What time and which channel is @FINALLEVEL squashing 🥩? Press play. The Mediator with Ice-T. #FoxTV pic.twitter.com/7dfjjhl3OC — The Mediator w ICE-T (@TvMediator) March 3, 2021

In a recent interview with Fox 5 Atlanta, Ice spoke about the new series and explained that when he was approved about it his had one rule: absolutely no robes. "They had an idea to do conflict resolution," he shared. "I was like, 'I don't want to be no judge! I'm not a judge. I don't want to wear a robe … that's corny, that's fake.'" Elaborating on the nature of the show in his own words, Ice said, "The Mediator is two people with any level of problem — it doesn't even have to have money involved — it's just a problem, and we try to get between them and solve their problem so they can live happily ever after."

Ice continued, "I listen to the problem, and then I have a group of people I go to; one of them is Freddie Foxxx from hip-hop, they call him Bumpy Knuckles, who has his way of handling things. I have attorneys, I have psychologists, I have relationship experts. They give their two cents, I come back, I give a recommendation, and you either take it or leave it." The Mediator with Ice-T is currently airing weekdays around the nation in certain TV markets. Check your local listings to see if the show is airing in your area.