'Law & Order' Fans React to Sam Waterston's Exit
Waterston exited 'Law & Order' after starring as Jack McCoy for over 400 episodes.
After over 400 episodes, Law & Order said goodbye to Sam Waterston. The actor joined the legal drama as DA Jack McCoy in Season 5 and has remained on the series since. He was one of the few returning cast members for the Law & Order revival, but it was revealed earlier this month that Waterston would officially be leaving. His final episode, "Last Dance," aired on Feb. 22.
Following the episode, many fans, both old and new, took to social media to share their thoughts on the fan-favorite district attorney. Throughout the many casting changes on Law & Order, Waterston has been the one constant since 1994, and it's going to be hard to watch the series without him. A lot of fans are feeling the same way.
It's the End of an Era
The end of an era, leaving with a win, fighting the good fight with integrity. Jack McCoy, you will be missed (make a wish everytime Wolf Ent let's a character leave with a happy ending, that never happens) #LawAndOrder pic.twitter.com/ZLDUZbcKdk— j.🪸 (@kellettsgaines) February 28, 2024
"Sam Waterston's final episode on Law & Order was a perfect send off for Jack McCoy," one fan stated. "You will be missed. [Legend]."
Cue the Waterworks
It's going to be so weird to have Sam and Nolan without Jack, the teary eyes both of them have honestly? same #LawAndOrder pic.twitter.com/Pk6QzPUICg— j.🪸 (@kellettsgaines) February 28, 2024
One fan shared, "Omggg Jack McCoy left the show.. I'm so sad." Another wrote, "Just saw the episode of Law & Order when Jack McCoy resigned. This can't be true! [crying face emoji]."
Many 'Law & Order' Fans are in Tears
Just me here crying at Jack McCoy/Sam Waterston's last episode of #lawandorder pic.twitter.com/5YQm6fjKN5— Tis Yourself (@WellTisYourself) February 27, 2024
One fan said, "'It's been a hell of a ride' aw Jack [loudly crying face emoji]." Another fan admitted, "Tears last night, so many tears!! McCoy was Law & Order!!!"
It Was the Perfect Way to Say Goodbye
As happy as I am that they finally let Jack McCoy retire; it was really a cherry on the top to be able to see him in the court room again.
Enjoy your retirement Sam, you’ve certainly earned it. 🫡 #LawAndOrder— Lord Magnus dont care (@L0rdMagnus) February 26, 2024
"Sam Waterston's bravura departure from Law & Order (after 30 years) reminded everyone of why he's a star," one fan expressed. "It was perfect, he nailed the bad guy, and he was given a suitably moving and elegant final two scenes, wit and integrity intact, moral core blazing. Bravo!"
Thank you, Sam Waterston for the Memories
Thank you to Sam Waterston who played the lovely assistant district attorney Jack McCoy, for the past 23 years on #LawandOrder. I will miss you. Good luck with everything. pic.twitter.com/r10uiVmiM0— Fan of #VirginRiver (@AlyssaH89923174) February 23, 2024
"Watching Jack McCoy leave was like saying goodbye to an old friend," one fan explained. "Thanks for the memories, Sam. Legend."
Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy Will Truly Be Missed
Boy, I have never been so sad in my life to see a character go! 😢 BUT very GRATEFUL. ❤️ Thank you, #JackMcCoy and #SamWaterston for making the last THIRTY YEARS of my life such a joy!! (Yup, I STILL watched reruns almost EVERY day after they went off in 2010 🥰) #LawAndOrder pic.twitter.com/hc4wuqEG3w— BEE STANG SALLY 🐝🐝 Ride SALLY, ride!!! (@BEESTANGSALLY1) February 24, 2024
"God Bless this man, he's always been a shining beacon in the Law & Order world, and he will be sorely missed," one fan shared. "This ending was perfect for Jack McCoy, and I hope Sam Waterston enjoys his retirement [red heart emoji]."