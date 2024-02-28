'Law & Order' Fans React to Sam Waterston's Exit

After over 400 episodes, Law & Order said goodbye to Sam Waterston. The actor joined the legal drama as DA Jack McCoy in Season 5 and has remained on the series since. He was one of the few returning cast members for the Law & Order revival, but it was revealed earlier this month that Waterston would officially be leaving. His final episode, "Last Dance," aired on Feb. 22.

Following the episode, many fans, both old and new, took to social media to share their thoughts on the fan-favorite district attorney. Throughout the many casting changes on Law & Order, Waterston has been the one constant since 1994, and it's going to be hard to watch the series without him. A lot of fans are feeling the same way.