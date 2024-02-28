'Law & Order' Fans React to Sam Waterston's Exit

Waterston exited 'Law & Order' after starring as Jack McCoy for over 400 episodes.

By Megan Behnke

After over 400 episodes, Law & Order said goodbye to Sam Waterston. The actor joined the legal drama as DA Jack McCoy in Season 5 and has remained on the series since. He was one of the few returning cast members for the Law & Order revival, but it was revealed earlier this month that Waterston would officially be leaving. His final episode, "Last Dance," aired on Feb. 22.

Following the episode, many fans, both old and new, took to social media to share their thoughts on the fan-favorite district attorney. Throughout the many casting changes on Law & Order, Waterston has been the one constant since 1994, and it's going to be hard to watch the series without him. A lot of fans are feeling the same way.

It's the End of an Era

"Sam Waterston's final episode on Law & Order was a perfect send off for Jack McCoy," one fan stated. "You will be missed. [Legend]."

prevnext

Cue the Waterworks

One fan shared, "Omggg Jack McCoy left the show.. I'm so sad." Another wrote, "Just saw the episode of Law & Order when Jack McCoy resigned. This can't be true! [crying face emoji]."

prevnext

Many 'Law & Order' Fans are in Tears

One fan said, "'It's been a hell of a ride' aw Jack [loudly crying face emoji]." Another fan admitted, "Tears last night, so many tears!! McCoy was Law & Order!!!"

prevnext

It Was the Perfect Way to Say Goodbye

"Sam Waterston's bravura departure from Law & Order (after 30 years) reminded everyone of why he's a star," one fan expressed. "It was perfect, he nailed the bad guy, and he was given a suitably moving and elegant final two scenes, wit and integrity intact, moral core blazing. Bravo!"

prevnext

Thank you, Sam Waterston for the Memories

"Watching Jack McCoy leave was like saying goodbye to an old friend," one fan explained. "Thanks for the memories, Sam. Legend."

prevnext

Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy Will Truly Be Missed

"God Bless this man, he's always been a shining beacon in the Law & Order world, and he will be sorely missed," one fan shared. "This ending was perfect for Jack McCoy, and I hope Sam Waterston enjoys his retirement [red heart emoji]."

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of