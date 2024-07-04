'Gilmore Girls' Reunion! Lauren Graham Shares Photo With On-Screen Mom Kelly Bishop

It's a Gilmore Girls reunion, literally. While the series may be known as the show to binge-watch in the fall, that isn't stopping Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop from having lunch together in the summer. The on-screen mother-daughter duo recently got together and Graham just had to document it all on her Instagram along with the caption, "Here's to the ladies who lunch."

Bishop and Graham played mother and daughter Emily and Lorelai on the WB/CW drama, which ran for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007. Although Emily and Lorelai didn't have the greatest relationship, it seems that is the complete opposite for the actresses. It has certainly been far too long since they were together, and fans in the comments are already begging for more.

Many of those comments are asking about another reunion special. Ever since Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premiered on Netflix in 2016, people can't help but wonder if more will ever be on the way. At the very least, it's nice to see that the cast is still close today and can reference Gilmore Girls at the drop of a hat. There are plenty of shows getting rebooted and revived these days, it's always possible that Gilmore Girls could be next. For now, though, fans will just have to settle with Lauren Graham and Kelly Bishop's lunch dates.

In 2022, Graham addressed a possible Gilmore Girls return, revealing how important the show is and how grateful she is that people are still watching it. While she was unsure what the show's future was, a revival or reboot is probably not out of the question, as with any show. Fans are clearly still invested in it, and with the cast still hanging out, the possibilities are endless.

Gilmore Girls reunions are definitely better than nothing, and it's very likely they won't be stopping any time soon. Maybe in the near future, most of the cast can get together because it really has been too long since the Stars Hollow residents got together. In the meantime, fans can watch all seven seasons on Netflix, along with Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Perhaps two years from now, there will be another update on the fan-favorite characters, but for now, fans will just have to wonder where they are today./