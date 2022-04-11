Late Night and Daytime TV Talk Show Lineups: Who’s on This Week (April 11)

The talk show circuit from April 11 to April 15 is on fire this week with A-list guests and must-see interviews. Across all the networks and streaming platforms, some of your favorite stars may even be dropping in on multiple shows this week to campaign for awards or promote new projects. Read on for the full late-night and daytime talk show schedule for this week ahead.

This week is a busy one with new movies to discuss, TV show renewals and the continuing fallout from award show season. On top of that, the news remains an urgent concern and insightful commentary can be hard to come by. If there’s a certain voice you rely on to make sense of it all, you can probably find them somewhere on the schedule down below. You can also check here if you’re searching for a clip or a certain episode after the fact.

This week’s schedule is a little lighter on the late-night side, where both NBC talk shows are airing re-runs. A few other shows have not announced their schedules yet, including The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central. Other than that, the full schedule is laid out below.

NBC Late-Night

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

Monday, April 11 – RE-RUN: Joe Jonas, Gabriel Iglesias, Wolf Alice

Tuesday, April 12 – RE-RUN: Amy Schumer, Denis Villeneuve, Christina Tosi

Wednesday, April 13 – RE-RUN: Dua Lipa, Sam Heughan, Band of Horses

Thursday, April 14 – RE-RUN: Zoë Kravitz, Al Franken, Sebastián Yatra

Friday, April 15 – RE-RUN: Hugh Jackman, Bridget Everett, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Late Night with Seth Meyers:

Monday, April 11 – RE-RUN: Chris Hayes, Paul Dano, Lucy Dacus, Todd Sucherman

Tuesday, April 12 – RE-RUN: Leslie Jones, Topher Grace, Brad Meltzer, Todd Sucherman

Wednesday, April 13 – RE-RUN: Holly Hunter, Patti Harrison, Catherine Cohen, Larnell Lewis

Thursday, April 14 – RE-RUN: Ben Stiller, Rose Matafeo, Brooke Colucci

Friday, April 15 – RE-RUN: Taylor Schilling, Chris Redd, Todd Sucherman

Both Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers’ shows are airing re-runs this week, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worth tuning into. Some of these recent conversations are worth revisiting even if you saw them the first time out.

CBS Late-Night

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

Monday, April 11 – Chance the Rapper, Beanie Feldstein

Tuesday, April 12 – Molly Shannon, Rep. Cori Bush

Wednesday, April 13 – Claire Foy, Paul Bettany, Bright Eyes

Thursday, April 14 – Hugh Laurie, Spoon

Friday, April 15 – Josh Brolin, The Who

The Late Late Show with James Corden:

Monday, April 11 – RE-RUN: Chris Hayes, Paul Dano, Lucy Dacus, Todd Sucherman

Tuesday, April 12 – RE-RUN: Leslie Jones, Topher Grace, Brad Meltzer, Todd Sucherman

Wednesday, April 13 – RE-RUN: Holly Hunter, Patti Harrison, Catherine Cohen, Larnell Lewis

Thursday, April 14 – RE-RUN: Ben Stiller, Rose Matafeo, Brooke Colucci

Friday, April 15 – RE-RUN: Taylor Schilling, Chris Redd, Todd Sucherman

James Corden is also taking a week off this week, but Colbert has all new episodes. Given Colbert’s political streak, it seems safe to assume his interview with Rep. Cori Bush will come with some insights on the Democrats’ plan going into this year’s midterm elections.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Monday, April 11 – Viola Davis, Henry Winkler

Tuesday, April 12 – Gillian Anderson, Janelle James, Maxwell

Wednesday, April 13 – Bill Maher, Michelle Yeoh, Alec Benjamin

Thursday, April 14 – Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Van Ness, Stromae

Jimmy Kimmel has a schedule stacked with A-listers this week. His conversation with Michelle Yeoh should be of particular interest since the actress does not seem to be doing much other press for her new movie .

Watch What Happens Live

Sunday, April 10 – Anitta, Sandra Bernhard

Monday, April 11 – Lala Kent, Mya Allen

Tuesday, April 12 – Julia Haart, Jennifer Aydin

Wednesday, April 13 – Garcelle Beauvais, Heather Dubrow

Thursday, April 14 – Molly Shannon, Craig Robinson

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen’s show centers mostly on reality TV as usual, but it has some outliers including another appearance by Molly Shannon.

The View & The Talk

The View:

Monday, April 11 – Melissa Rivers, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin

Tuesday, April 12 – Valerie Biden Owens, Ginger Zee, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin

Wednesday, April 13 – Jerrod Carmichael, Julia Haart, guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin

Thursday, April 14 – Bill Browder

Friday, April 15 – RE-RUN: Bob Odenkirk, guest co-host Michele Tafoya

The Talk:

Monday, April 11 – Jamie Lee Curtis

Tuesday, April 12 – Pre-empted

Wednesday, April 13 – Pre-empted

Thursday, April 14 – Wil Wheaton, Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young

Friday, April 15 – Mark Wahlberg, Elisha Cuthbert

The View has guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin on Monday and Tuesday, as well as another appearance by the rapidly rising star Jerrod Carmichael. Meanwhile, The Talk is pre-empted by other programming on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Syndicated Shows

The Ellen DeGeneres Show:

Monday, April 11 – Idris Elba

Tuesday, April 12 – Dylan McDermott, Robin Roberts

Wednesday, April 13 – Hugh Laurie

Thursday, April 14 – Josh Brolin, Aya Cash

Friday, April 15 – Kim & Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Patric Richardson

Live with Kelly and Ryan:

Monday, April 11 – Tracee Ellis Ross, Margaret Qualley, Brian Chesky

Tuesday, April 12 – Mark Wahlberg, Lucius

Wednesday, April 13 – Kim Kardashian, Charlie Puth

Thursday, April 14 – Joe Manganiello, Simone Ashley, guest host Tiffany Haddish

Friday, April 15 – Chrissy Metz, Christina Perri, guest host Mario Lopez

You have two chances to catch the Kardashians on this slide alone, and plenty of other stars as well.

Syndicated Shows (Cont.)

The Wendy Williams Show:

Monday, April 11 – RE-RUN: Joseph Sikora, guest hosts Remy Ma & Fat Joe

Tuesday, April 12 – RE-RUN: Kim Fields, guest host Bill Bellamy

Wednesday, April 13 – RE-RUN: Tracy Morgan, guest host Bill Bellamy

Thursday, April 14 – RE-RUN: Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Lauren Sorrentino, guest host Michael Rapaport

Friday, April 15 – RE-RUN: Ludacris, guest hosts Remy Ma & Fat Joe

The Kelly Clarkson Show:

Monday, April 11 – Angela Bassett, Kel Mitchell, Nyesha Arrington

Tuesday, April 12 – Ted Danson, Natasha Rothwell, Ben Rector

Wednesday, April 13 – Camila Cabello, Shemar Moore, Craig Morgan

Thursday, April 14 – Kate & Oliver Hudson, Alisha Wainwright, Dave Roberts

Friday, April 15 – RE-RUN: Seth Meyers, Marlee Matlin, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez

The Drew Barrymore Show:

Monday, April 11 – Mayim Bialik

Tuesday, April 12 – Alison Brie, Clea Shearer & Joanna Teplin

Wednesday, April 13 – Sienna Miller, Danny Seo

Thursday, April 14 – Craig Robinson, Aya Cash

Friday, April 15 – Garcelle Beauvais

The Wendy Williams Show is airing a week of re-runs once again as the host continues her extended time off for health and wellness. Meanwhile, pop music fans can expect an interesting conversation between Kelly Clarkson and Camila Cabello, while Jeopardy! fans may get some behind-the-scenes anecdotes from temporary host Mayim Bialik on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Syndicated Shows (Cont.)

The Tamron Hall Show:

Monday, April 11 – Raven-Symoné, Miranda Pearman-Maday

Tuesday, April 12 – Robin Roberts, Lala Kent

Wednesday, April 13 – Tina Knowles-Lawson, Likolani Arthur, Maria Failla

Thursday, April 14 – Leah McSweeney

Friday, April 15 – T.D. Jakes, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Craig Duke, Tiffany Duke

The Real:

Monday, April 11 – Amber Ruffin

Tuesday, April 12 – Macy Gray

Wednesday, April 13 – Jane Seymour

Thursday, April 14 – A round-up of the latest in social media from Essence Magazine

Friday, April 15 – Joseph Sikora

Finally, The Real has a big week with major guests as well as a broad view of social media trends, while The Tamron Hall Show has an incredible lineup from every corner of the entertainment industry. Check back next week for another full talk show schedule.